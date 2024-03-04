Portsmouth defeated Oxford United 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, which maintains their seven-point cushion at the top of the League One table.

John Mousinho's men have played stellar football all season long so far, but their January signings have further strengthened Pompey's title credentials.

Callum Lang arrived at Fratton Park in January from Wigan Athletic, and has hit the ground running at his new club, with four goals and one assist in his first seven appearances for the Hampshire outfit.

Pompey also secured the capture of former Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon in January, and the ace has made six appearances for his new club so far, where he remains unbeaten.

Pompey's latest addition Lee Evans will worry Derby County and Bolton Wanderers

Not content with their table-topping options though, Pompey signed former Ipswich Town and Wigan midfielder Lee Evans on March 1, with the experienced midfielder released by the Tractor Boys at the start of February so that he could find a new club.

This is not an ideal situation for Derby County or Bolton Wanderers, who have League One title aspirations of their own, as Evans is a player with bags of third-tier experience.

Just last season, Evans made 23 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists as the Tractor Boys earned automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Wales international was also a part of the 2017-18 Wigan side who won the League One title and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as a third tier side, so he has plenty of pedigree when it comes to title battles.

He was also a member of the Latics side who survived relegation despite being in administration for the vast majority of the 2020-21 League One campaign, which shows the midfielder's experience in dealing with difficult situations.

During that 2020-21 season, Evans played alongside Lang, who he has re-united with at Fratton Park, and that could help him settle into life on the south coast quickly.

Evans has been a top class League One player for a decade now, as he was part of the Wolves team who lifted the 2013-14 League One title, making 28 appearances for the Midlands outfit that season.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old has Championship experience with the Latics and the Tractor Boys as well as Sheffield United, who he spent two seasons with.

Lee Evans' Ipswich Town League One Stats - 2022-23 Season Appearances 23 Starts 21 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass accuracy (%) 83.4 Tackles won (%) 68.3 All stats Provided By FotMob

April fixtures hold the key in League One title battle

The final month of the League One season pits Pompey up against Derby on April 2 and Bolton on April 13 in clashes which could decide the destiny of the third tier's ultimate prize.

The Rams and Wanderers face each other on March 16 too, in a crucial clash which could prove to have heavy implications in the race for automatic promotion.

Evans is a player who could be very useful for Pompey in these key match-ups with title rivals, given his career experience of League One title races.

He is an energetic player with the ability to dictate the tempo of games, an asset which Mousinho's men will find very useful in the run-in and as fixtures become more and more important week by week.

The fact that Pompey have already established a seven-point lead at the top of League One, and will now benefit from the rich experience of Evans, could mean that neither Derby nor Bolton will be able to eclipse Pompey's push for a return to the Championship.

Most worryingly for the Rams and the Wanderers is the fact that at least one of them looks likely to miss out on automatic promotion given Pompey's grip on first place.

Barnsley's recent form also means that they are a side whose automatic promotion chances should not be underestimated, which is the last thing Rams or Wanderers fans will want to hear, given the fact Pompey are seemingly making top-spot an untenable position for their League One rivals.