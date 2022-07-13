Latest player update highlights top priority for Sunderland: Opinion

The start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign is fast approaching, with Sunderland‘s first season back in the second tier getting underway with a lunchtime kick-off against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday the 31st of July.

That means that Alex Neil is running out of time to get his squad prepared for the step up and strengthen it where he feels is necessary.

Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, and Leon Dajaku are all positive additions but there is still work to be done and a recent development from Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Portugal has offered further evidence of why forward firepower should be a top priority.

Black Cats marksman Ross Stewart missed their 2-0 defeat to Roma today, with Dajaku playing as the number nine in his place, and though Neil has insisted that the Scot’s absence is “nothing too significant” it has highlighted how important it is that cover and competition for him is brought in before the start of the new season.

Chronicle Live has reported that Stewart looked to be struggling with a slight groin issue in training so it appears that is what led to his absence.

Without the towering forward, who scored 26 goals as Sunderland won promotion via the League One play-offs last season, there are no out-and-out strikers in the squad and that is a major concern.

Stewart may well recover from this current issue quickly but he could pick up another injury as preparations for the new campaign ramp up or indeed once it has begun while Rangers are reportedly keen on the 26-year-old.

Quiz: The big Sunderland summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Sunderland were founded in which year? 1885 1879 1880 1889

It’s not just about having cover either. We saw last season how important a different option up top was as Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead’s run of five goals in seven games in the spring proved vital to the North East club finishing in the top six.

In a season when Championship survival is by no means a given and will be the main target, the Black Cats cannot afford to head into the opening weekend with Stewart as their only striker.

That’s not a slight against Dajaku but Sunderland supporters should be worried if having him leading the line is a legitimate plan for 2022/23.

Kristjaan Speakman and co. need to get to work because there is little more than a fortnight to go and Neil needs more firepower.