Leicester City have had a busy summer transfer window, but their business may not have concluded just yet.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be looking to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, but the club’s main focus remains the transfer window for the next couple of weeks.

The Foxes have seen a number of high-profile players depart the King Power Stadium in the weeks and months since last season ended.

The likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans have all left the club for moves back to the top flight.

One other player that could yet depart is Patson Daka, who has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

What is the latest news regarding Patson Daka’s Leicester future?

The forward has yet to feature for Leicester this season, as the club awaits a conclusive decision on what the future holds for the player.

He contributed four goals and four assists from 30 appearances in the league last term, but may not hang around to help the team gain promotion from the second tier.

Here, we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of the 24-year-old…

Monaco interest in Patson Daka

According to French outlet L’Equipe, AS Monaco hold an interest in signing Daka from Leicester this summer.

The Ligue 1 side are hoping to secure the signing of a new forward before the window closes, with Folarin Balogun also being targeted.

It is understood that Daka is keen on a move to the principality, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs.

Daka has been with Leicester since the summer of 2021, joining from Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Relegation to the second tier has caused doubt over his future, and a move to Monaco could prove too tempting to turn down.

Everton in the race for Patson Daka

However, the French top-flight side will reportedly face competition in the race to sign the striker.

According to Alan Nixon, the Toffees have set their sights on the forward as they look to bolster Sean Dyche’s attacking options.

That Daka can also play out wide gives him a versatility that has also attracted the Merseyside outfit towards the 24-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen who will win the race to his signature, with just a couple more weeks remaining in the window.

Leicester City's stance on Patson Daka

According to Tom Collomosse, Leicester are reluctant to let any of their remaining squad members depart on loan, instead preferring permanent deals.

That includes Daka, who could yet remain at the King Power Stadium beyond this window.

Daka could be a key figure in the side this year if he does stay in Leicestershire.

Maresca’s side will need a consistent goal scorer if they are to compete for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

While Daka struggled to do that in the top flight, the Championship may be the perfect place for him to showcase his true potential.

Leicester will have a difficult time holding onto Daka given the level of interest in his services, but it could prove a smart move to turn down any advances this summer.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take for the Foxes to consider a sale.