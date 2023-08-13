Highlights Leicester City could potentially see more key first-team players leaving before the transfer window closes, adding to the departures of Maddison and Barnes.

Everton is interested in signing Patson Daka as they search for another striker to bolster their attacking options, with the need emphasized by their goalless draw against Fulham.

Sean Dyche is drawn to Daka's pace and Everton's negotiations for the player are currently in the early stages, with Leicester City having a strong negotiating position due to the forward's long contract.

Leicester City have already sold James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer - but more key first-teamers could potentially be on their way out of the King Power Stadium before the transfer window closes.

Wout Faes, Harry Souttar, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the many players to have been linked with exits in recent months, just going to show how much speculation Enzo Maresca has had to deal with.

They may be promotion favourites and that will increase their chances of holding on to some of their players who will be keen to add a promotion to their CV, but it would be difficult to see some of their stars happy with being on the bench for much of the campaign, especially in the Championship.

One player who may be on his way out of the King Power before the window closes is Patson Daka, who has endured a mixed time with the Foxes.

We take a look at some of the latest headlines involving the Zambia international.

Everton take interest in Patson Daka

The Toffees are interested in a potential move for the 24-year-old, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Sean Dyche's side have been linked with a number of Championship players this summer and this is why it comes as no surprise that they have taken an interest in Daka too.

Also being linked with Vardy and Iheanacho, the Merseyside outfit are clearly wanting another striker to come in and that isn't a shock considering they haven't fully replaced former talisman Richarlison.

The fact they fired a blank against Fulham yesterday reinforces their need to add more attacking firepower to their squad and thankfully for them, they have over a fortnight to add more signings.

Why is Sean Dyche interested in signing Patson Daka?

Nixon has reported that Dyche is interested in signing Daka because the forward has the pace he requires.

Unsurprisingly, the former Burnley boss is keen to add two strikers to his squad and with a move for Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison on ice, Dyche has seemingly turned his attention to Daka.

The potential departure of Tom Cannon, who is attracting plenty of loan interest, could make Daka a potentially vital addition if he does arrive at Goodison Park before the deadline.

Are Everton's negotiations at an advanced stage for Patson Daka?

As of earlier this week, Alan Myers believes the Toffees only have an interest in Daka at this stage and it hasn't gone further than that at this stage.

That may come as a surprise to some considering clubs are now approaching the latter stages of the transfer window, with Dyche's side now needing to engage in talks with the clubs if they are to ensure they have a decent number of options in attack by the time the window shuts.

Dyche is reportedly hoping to lure Daka away from Leicester for a reasonable price - but the forward still has three years left on his contract and that will strengthen the Foxes' negotiating position.