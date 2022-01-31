Sunderland have yet to finalise a deal for Jermain Defoe despite the fact that their pursuit is moving in the right direction, according to a report from journalist Mark Douglas.

It is understood that the club’s decision to part ways with Lee Johnson yesterday has opened up a pathway for a move for Defoe.

The Black Cats were initially linked with a swoop for the forward earlier this month following Defoe’s departure from Rangers.

Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town were also touted as potential suitors for the former England international.

Whilst Ipswich are no longer believed to be in the running for Defoe’s signature, Sunderland are keen on securing a reunion.

Given that Defoe is currently a free-agent, the Black Cats will not need to rush through a deal ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

However, if another club decides to make an approach for the forward, Sunderland may have to step up their pursuit.

Set to face Doncaster Rovers in League One this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Black Cats complete a deal for Defoe ahead of this fixture.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if Sunderland opt to bring Defoe back to the Stadium of Light following Johnson’s exit.

Although it may take the forward some time to get back up to speed due to the fact that he hasn’t played a competitive game since November, he will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact for the Black Cats.

Having previously provided 41 direct goal contributions in his previous spell at the Stadium of Light, the forward’s return will unquestionably create a buzz amongst the club’s supporters.

If Defoe does go on to score on a regular basis for Sunderland between now and the end of the season, he could potentially spearhead a push for a top-two finish as the League One outfit are currently only one point adrift of the automatic promotion places in this division.