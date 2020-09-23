Latest Nottingham Forest transfer development will surely concern these two Reds players

Nottingham Forest secured the signing Scott McKenna from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £3m with add-ons expected.

The left-footed centre-back enhances Sabri Lamouchi’s backline at Nottingham Forest, with the 23-year-old offering a real commanding presence at the heart of defence after impressing in the SPFL with Aberdeen.

McKenna is a Scotland international and is a player who has been courted by Championship clubs for some time, but it is Nottingham Forest who have won the race to sign the defender.

As with every transfer though at any club, there always tends to be repercussions and any signing can have an impact on players currently at the squad.

There is no denying that Forest now possess a very inflated squad and departures are inevitable, yet almost essential, as Lamouchi looks to trim down his squad to make it a more close-knit, cohesive unit.

The deal for McKenna to join Forest will surely now spell the end for two Reds players in particular, Yohan Benalouane and Micheal Hefele.

The two centre-backs have been outcasts ever since the arrival of Lamouchi at the City Ground, with Hefele making a mere 18 appearances for Forest in all competitions since his arrival from Huddersfield Town, none whatsoever coming under Lamouchi.

Whilst, Benalouane has experienced a similar fate, with him making just one substitute appearance in the whole of last season, largely however due to several injury niggles that have prevented him from forcing his way into the starting eleven.

However, with McKenna’s arrival now at the City Ground, it will be a concern for the aforementioned duo with it now being made evident that they do not feature at all in Lamouchi’s plans.

As per the Athletic’s Paul Taylor, Forest are looking to move on Hefele and Benalouane in this transfer window with under two weeks to go until the deadline, however, it’s easier said than done offloading players in this current climate and Forest may have to hold onto the pair that little bit longer.

One thing is for sure though, their chances of first-team football now look non-existent with the arrival of McKenna who will now contest Worrall, Figueiredo and Michael Dawson for a starting berth at the heart of defence.