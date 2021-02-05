Latest Nottingham Forest team news pre-Wycombe, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it two wins in the space of five days this weekend as they prepare to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The Reds returned to winning ways in midweek, defeating Coventry City by two goals to one at St. Andrew’s courtesy of Lewis Grabban and a Michael Rose own goal.

Chris Hughton’s side will now be keen to pick up another win, and tomorrow afternoon, they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The Reds have lost only one of their last nine games in the Championship, and a win tomorrow would increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three even further.

Here, we take a look at the latest team news from the Forest camp ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Buckinghamshire…

Forest are set to be without Samba Sow, who picked up an injury against Barnsley at the weekend and subsequently missed the midweek trip to Coventry.

The midfielder will miss out with an ankle problem, and Ryan Yates and Harry Arter will also miss out with calf problems.

Yuri Ribeiro is back available for selection after his three-match ban, but it is likely that Gaetan Bong will keep his shirt.

Sammy Ameobi will be monitored ahead of this weekend’s clash, too, after he hobbled off at half-time with a knock on Tuesday.

Apart from that, there’s plenty of selection headaches for Hughton after a much-improved display on Tuesday evening…