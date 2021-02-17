Latest Nottingham Forest team news pre-Swansea, what will the Reds XI look like tonight?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games tonight, although they face a huge challenge at high-flying Swansea.

The Welsh side are pushing for automatic promotion, but Chris Hughton will have belief in his team, after a string of positive results and performances, which includes three clean sheets in four.

This will be a good marker for the experienced boss to judge just how much the Reds have progressed, and here we bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Influential defender amongst those out

One of the plus points for Forest in an otherwise forgettable campaign so far had been the signing of Scott McKenna. The Scotland international was an assured presence in defence, whilst also impressing on the ball.

In fairness, others have stepped up recently, but having McKenna back would be a boost for Hughton. However, tonight’s game will come too soon.

Elsewhere, Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi, valuable squad players, continue to miss out, and Harry Arter is another who remains out with injury.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Wes Morgan Right Left

Ryan Yates update

There was some good news on the injury front though, as Ryan Yates is closing in on a return.

The club delivered an update on the player, stating that he has been back in training for the past few days, although he may not be risked for the trip to the Liberty Stadium.

Few changes expected

Given Forest’s strong recent run, Hughton isn’t expected to make many changes tonight.

However, he has acknowledged that the club are in the middle of a hectic run, and with games against Blackburn and Rotherham in the next week, he may choose to rotate a few players with an eye on the schedule.

Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley would be two players who hope to start, after they were unused subs against Bournemouth last time out.