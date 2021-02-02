Latest Nottingham Forest team news pre-Coventry, what will the Reds XI look like tonight?

Nottingham Forest will be seeking to eradicate their recent inconsistencies in the league tonight as they travel across the Midlands to take on Coventry City at St. Andrew’s.

The Reds are currently bogged down in 21st place and are in real danger of putting their Championship status at great risk over the coming months if their form doesn’t dramatically improve under Chris Hughton.

A victory on the road could see Forest leap up to 19th place above arch rivals Derby County if other results go their way during the upcoming round of fixtures.

Here, we take a look at how the team could line up for tonight’s game as they look to pick up what would be a rare away win in a season that has dissapointed many so far.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever score a goal at the City Ground?

1 of 18 Lars Veldwijk Yes No

The likes of Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley could all be in line for recalls to the starting eleven for this midweek clash, with the trio having been on the bench for the draw at home to Barnsley last weekend.

However Hughton will once again have to do without the services of midfielders Jack Colback, Ryan Yates and Harry Arter for this away game, with all three players set to miss out through injury.

Whilst Chris Hughton has also stated that Samba Sow is also doubtful for tonight’s game, meaning that James Garner could be in line for his Forest debut after joining on loan from Manchester United.

Changes therefore should be expected to the starting line-up for a Nottingham Forest side who boast a far superior head to head record over Coventry, with the club having beaten the Sky Blues on 46 occasions since they first met back in 1910.