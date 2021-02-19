Latest Nottingham Forest team news pre-Blackburn, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Following defeat at promotion chasing Swansea City on Wednesday night, Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Blackburn Rovers at The City Ground.

That defeat at The Liberty Stadium in midweek was Forest’s first in five league games, and Chris Hughton’s side will be keen to pick up all three points here, to help keep them clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Blackburn meanwhile, come into this one off the back of three straight defeats that have done huge damage to their play-off hopes, and will looking to prevent Forest from doing the league double over them this season, after Joe Lolley’s late deflected effort at Ewood Park gave Chris Hughton the win in his first game as Forest boss in the reverse fixture back in October.

So just how could Hughton’s side lineup in order to ensure they have the best possible chance of claiming all three points this weekend.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest team news coming out of the City Ground in the past few days, in order to get an idea of exactly that.

With Forest having produced a hugely impressive performance in defeat in Wales in midweek, it is hard to imagine Hughton will be inclined to make too many changes this weekend.

In goal, Brice Samba would be expected to keep the number one spot for Forest, having been an ever-present for Forest in the league so far this season.

Ahead of Samba, with Forest’s defence having restricted Swansea to just a single goal in midweek, as opposed to the five they conceded to the same opponent in the FA Cup just last month, you would imagine that Hughton will be tempted to stick with the same back four this weekend.

One change Forest could make is in central midfield, with Ryan Yates seemingly set to be back in contention after injury, which could see him come into replace Cafu to give the 28-year-old a break following his long run in the side.

Further forward, Luke Freeman is another who could be available again after missing out against Swansea, although he could have a battle on to replace someone such as Joe Lolley or Filip Krovinovic in attacking midfield.

Upfront, Glenn Murray was only used as a late substitute in Wales in midweek after an eventful but promising start to his time at The City Ground, and you wonder whether Hughton could now be tempted to bring him back in for his poacher’s instinct, against a Blackburn defence who are susceptible to giving away opportunities in their own penalty area at this moment in time.