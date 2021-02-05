Latest Norwich City team news pre-Swansea, what will the Canaries XI look like tonight?

Norwich City travel to take on Swansea City tonight, in what is a huge game at the top of the Championship.

Successive draws for Daniel Farke’s side mean their gap at the top of the league has been cut to four points by second-placed Brentford, with the Swans a point further back, although both have a game in hand on the Yellows.

Therefore, the importance of the game in Wales is clear, and Farke confirmed that there were no fresh injury worries from the side that drew at Millwall in the week.

Here we provide the latest team news going into the clash…

Influential Buendia serves final game of ban

The major absence for Norwich is Emi Buendia. The attacking midfielder was sent off against Middlesbrough last week, and the draw at The Den was the first game of a two-game ban.

So, he will sit out the trip tonight, and he will be missed, as the Argentinian has been outstanding this season.

Injured quartet remain out

On the injury front, there’s no improvement on the long-term absentees.

That means Marco Stiepermann, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern, and Jordan Hugill will all miss out, with the latter about a few weeks away.

Few changes expected

Whilst Farke’s men haven’t won in two, they are unbeaten in six in the Championship, so there’s not going to be many changes.

One potential change could see Kenny McLean return to the side in midfield, after he was on the bench in the week after suffering with illness.

Elsewhere, Onel Hernandez will be pushing to start after impressing from the bench in recent weeks, with Przemyslaw Placheta one who could miss out.