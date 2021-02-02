Latest Norwich City team news pre-Millwall, what will the Canaries XI look like tonight?

Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, but were forced to settle for a point in their last match against play-off chasing Middlesbrough at Carrow Road as they played out a goalless draw.

It means that Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat four points clear of second-placed Swansea City in the Championship table heading into their match against Millwall on Tuesday evening.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against the Lions, Farke issued a positive injury update on defender Max Aarons.

It has also been revealed that Kenny McLean is available for selection for Norwich once again, after a period of isolation away from the squad.

“Max’s nose was just swollen so he’s available tomorrow. In addition, Kenny will return to the group. All the players from the last game are available tomorrow.”

Aarons has been a regular for the Canaries this term, and has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Norwich, and will be keen to retain his place in the starting XI for their match against Gary Rowett’s side.

McLean has made 19 appearances for Norwich so far this season, and last featured for the Canaries in a recent win over Bristol City on 20th January.

It won’t be an easy game for Norwich by any stretch of the imagination, with Millwall being unbeaten in their last three league matches in the Championship, which has seen them move up the second-tier standings heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Emi Buendia is suspended for the game against Millwall though, with the winger being sent-off for a second bookable offence against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Argentine has played a starring role in Norwich’s strong start to this year’s campaign, with the 24-year-old chipping in with seven goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this term.

It remains to be seen as to who will replace Buendia in the starting XI, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see one of Onel Hernandez or Przemyslaw Placheta come into the side for this one.