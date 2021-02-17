Latest Norwich City team news pre-Coventry, what will the Canaries XI look like tonight?

Norwich City visit Coventry City tonight as they look to make it two wins in two and keep hold of the top spot in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side brought their four-game winless run to an end in style on Saturday, putting four past Stoke City in what was a comprehensive victory.

Their hosts tonight have won just twice in their last 11 Championship games, a run that stretches back to mid-December and has left them just three points above the relegation zone.

Farke will know not to underestimate the Sky Blues, however, particularly as anything less than a win could see Brentford overtake his side in the table.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined all the latest team news ahead of tonight’s clash.

Jordan Hugill has taken part in training over the past few days but the game St Andrew’s will be too soon for him, with the Canaries boss confirming he will not be available.

The striker should be back for the game against Rotherham United at Carrow Road on Saturday, however.

The good news for Norwich is that there are no new injury problems, with Farke revealing that all the players that took part in the 4-1 win against Stoke are fit and ready.

That includes Przemyslaw Placheta, who it is understood missed the game against the Potters due to competition for places rather than a fitness issue.

Goalkeeper Michael McGovern and full-back Sam Byram are both still missing due to injury, though midfielder Marco Stiepermann is on his way back.

The Norwich boss has indicated that they may look to test the 30-year-old’s fitness by involving him in the U23s game against Leeds United on Friday.

Canaries loanee Sam McCallum will not feature for Coventry this evening as he is inelligible.