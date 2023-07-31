David Wagner and Norwich City have had a busy summer so far as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season, which begins this weekend.

The Canaries were among the title favourites in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, following back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a massively underwhelming campaign.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sat fifth in the table after a decline in form, but results failed to improve under Wagner after his appointment in January.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions so far as his side finished 13th, and he will be hoping for much more next season.

Norwich have been active in the transfer market to rectify things for next season, with Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Borja Sainz, and Christian Fassnacht all arriving through the door at Carrow Road this summer.

Further outgoings are also expected for the Canaries, but so far star striker Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern, and Daniel Sinani have departed at the end of their contracts this month. Bali Mumba has also been sold to Plymouth Argyle.

Wagner will be hoping the productive start to the summer transfer window can ensure a positive start to the Championship campaign, beginning with Hull City on Saturday.

What is the latest news concerning Norwich City?

Here, we have rounded up all the latest news from Carrow Road ahead of what Norwich fans will hope is the beginning of a new dawn under Wagner.

Tim Krul stance emerges

Norwich are prepared to sanction an exit for experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul before the summer window closes, according to Alan Nixon. The veteran goalkeeper has been with Norwich for five years, and has over 150 appearances in that time.

As things stand, the 35-year-old looks set to be Norwich's backup stopper with Angus Gunn looking to further cement his starting spot between the sticks.

Due to that Nixon believes he could potentially attract interest from teams in the Premier League who may be looking for a backup 'keeper this summer, and Norwich may be willing to part ways with one of their higher earners.

Emmanuel Adegboyega interest

According to Barry Landy of the Irish Sun, Drogheda United's Emmanuel Adegboyega is close to making the switch to Norwich.

The 19-year-old has spent time in numerous Irish and Northern Irish academies during his career, including leaving Drogheda at one point to join league rivals Dundalk, but he made the move back to United at the start of 2023.

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham United were interested in the centre-back as well and he trialled with Blackpool earlier in the year, too. However, per Landy's report in the Irish Sun, it is Norwich who are set to land Adegboyega's services ahead of them.

Southampton join the race for Max Aarons

Despite the fact they have been relegated, the Saints are now in pole position to secure the signature of Norwich right-back Max Aarons, according to talkSPORT. He has also been linked with West Ham United and Fulham earlier in the summer, according to James Nursey/

Although Russell Martin’s side already have the likes of Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters at their disposal, one or both players could potentially move on before the summer transfer window closes, especially with Livramento heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, something that could persuade the Saints to secure an agreement for Aarons.

Aarons less than 12 months remaining on his deal at Carrow Road, which could persuade the Canaries’ hierarchy to cash-in on him this summer and avoid losing him for nothing in 10 months time.