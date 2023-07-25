Following a below-par showing in last season’s Championship, all at Norwich City will be eager to see their club mount a promotion push during the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, in what is shaping up to be a rather exciting line up in England’s second tier.

The Canaries have navigated themselves through the free market rather well thus far and will be hoping to continue strengthening the squad before the window slams shut in around five weeks time.

Not only have the Championship club welcomed quality to Carrow Road, they have added players at various stages of their careers, with the experienced duo of Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes arriving, whilst the more youthful Borja Sainz had touched down at Carrow Road.

David Wagner has made a productive start to the summer transfer window and he will be striving to ensure that this can transfer into a positive start to the Championship campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how the new season pans out for the Canaries, here, we take a look at the latest news concerning Norwich City Football Club…

3 What is the latest news concerning Norwich City?

Christian Fassnacht joins the club

Norwich have confirmed the arrival of 29-year-old winger Christian Fassnacht from BSC Young Boys, with the Switzerland international arriving at Carrow Road on a two-year deal.

A regular feature for the Swiss giants last time out, Fassnacht netted 11 goals and provided a further 10 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to the club's media upon his arrival, the winger said: “I’m really happy to sign for Norwich City. To challenge myself outside of Switzerland, in this club, for me, it is a dream come true.

“I know the head coach very well. Of course, this was a big part of my decision to come to the club. We talked a lot and he gave me a really good feeling to make this move.

“I want to make the fans from Norwich happy by contributing goals and assists.”

2 Rafael Camacho set to turn Norwich down for Portuguese move

According to a report from Portuguese outlet, Record, and as cited by Sport Witness, a move to Norwich for winger Rafael Camacho has been ruled out.

As detailed in the report, the player's intention is to complete a move within Portugal to Famalicão, and he has already held talks with the top-flight outfit ahead of a possible move.

The 23-year-old, who was on the books at Manchester City and Liverpool as a youngster, spent last season on loan at Greek club Aris, netting three times and providing a further three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

1 David Wagner states ‘humble’ hope

Speaking to FourFourTwo about the season ahead and about the mindset going into the campaign, Canaries boss David Wagner said: “It would be disrespectful to talk about how we would deal with the Premier League.

“It makes sense to speak less about promotion and work more, to be more humble after last season, but with the highest possible ambition. We’re one of eight to 10 teams who will see themselves as contenders for promotion; now it’s up to us.

"I can’t say we are the team with the best players, but it’s not about names on paper, it’s about what we can deliver. You have to make sure everybody knows it’s about work and sacrifice.”