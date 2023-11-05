Highlights Norwich City's form has declined significantly in recent weeks, losing seven of their last 10 league games.

Defender Ben Gibson will be out until at least Christmas with a foot injury, adding to Norwich's lengthy injury list.

While there have been criticisms of Gibson's performances, his absence will be a blow for Norwich, who have struggled defensively this season.

It has been a tough few weeks for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined significantly of late, losing seven of their last 10 league games.

David Wagner's side were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, and pressure is increasing on the German with his side currently sitting 17th in the table, six points from the play-off places.

Norwich are back in action when they face Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Sunday, but they have been dealt a blow ahead of the game with the news that defender Ben Gibson is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

What has David Wagner said about Ben Gibson's injury?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Wagner confirmed that Gibson will be out until at least Christmas with a foot injury suffered in training this week.

"Gibbo, unfortunately, will be out until Christmas with a stress fracture in his metatarsal, which he got in training," Wagner told the Pink Un. "No surgery. He had a scan yesterday (Thursday) and the good news is he does not need a surgery. The bad news is that he will be out for a period of time - a few weeks - approximately until Christmas."

Gibson joins the Canaries' lengthy injury list, which includes the likes of goalkeeper Angus Gunn and strikers Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes.

Defender Grant Hanley is closing in on a return after almost seven months out with an Achilles injury, but Wagner insists he will not rush his comeback.

"With Grant, we stick to our plan, even if we had to say our plan was that he would play on Monday, which unfortunately was not possible because the Stoke game got called off. He will play tonight (Friday) in the Under-21 game, another step, and then we will see how he progresses and comes over this game tonight and how it will look like next week," Wagner said.

"But in general it doesn't change that I'm very happy with his progression so far. But we will not rush this, as we said, as much as we are desperate to have him back on the grass and in the matchday squad as well."

How much of a blow is it for Norwich to lose Ben Gibson?

Gibson has started every league game for the Canaries so far, so there is no doubt that his injury is a blow.

The 30-year-old's performances have been poor at times, and there have been question marks over whether he should have kept his place in the team, but the last thing that Norwich needed was another player on the treatment table.

The Canaries have struggled defensively this season, conceding 27 league goals so far, the most in the division, and while the criticism of Gibson is understandable, he has not been the only player to underperform in recent weeks.

Wagner has stuck with Gibson despite his unconvincing displays, and with the German coming under increasing pressure, he will be disappointed to lose one of his most trusted and experienced players.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Norwich do have options to replace Gibson, with Danny Batth, who excelled for Sunderland last season, the obvious candidate, but Wagner has suggested youngster Jaden Warner could be handed an opportunity.

"Jaden is a squad member who played fantastic against Fulham in the cup," Wagner told the Pink Un. "He is with us always in training and if he makes it in the squad then he has been involved. If not he plays under-21s football. This means he played a lot of football so far. So he is in contention, for sure."

Hanley's return will be a huge boost for the Canaries, but the Scotsman will need time to get up to speed after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a huge part in Norwich's decline in form, and Gibson's absence is the latest unwelcome problem for Wagner to deal with.