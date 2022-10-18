Latest news: Doncaster Rovers’ search for a new manager – What is happening?

Doncaster Rovers took something of a surprise decision for many neutral observers in removing Gary McSheffrey as the club’s manager following defeat at Carlisle United on Saturday.

Looking deeper into Donny’s performances since starting the season in promising fashion leads to less surprise in the decision, with McSheffrey seemingly not the manager to lead the club back to the third tier of English football.

The next appointment is going to be crucial in the club’s hopes to arrest their slide that has been continuing since the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, and there are a number of exciting names being linked with the vacancy.

Murmurs involving Graeme Lee and Bolton Wanderers coach Sam Hird are believed to be false, according to the Doncaster Free Press, but three more likely names have emerged with a chance of taking over at the Keepmoat Stadium.

David Artell, Danny Schofield and Graham Coughlan are the three managers closest to replacing McSheffrey according to the Doncaster Free Press.

However, Graham Alexander, Brian Barry-Murphy and Nigel Adkins are all more likely to get the job than Coughlan with the bookmakers.

Artell is probably the most respected out-of-work manager available to League Two clubs at the moment, but the former Gibraltar international is likely to have options elsewhere.

Newport County, Crawley Town and Exeter City, of League One, may be more attractive options for Artell given Donny’s slide, but their eye-catching summer transfer business could persuade him.

Schofield was recently dismissed by Huddersfield Town and is odds on to get the job at the time of writing, but he is very inexperienced as the main figure in a senior dugout and would represent a slight risk.

Coughlan performed very well at Bristol Rovers in the third tier, before dropping down a level to join Mansfield Town, but the Stags job did not go to plan, and he was dismissed in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Artell may be supporters’ preferred option given that he has a fourth tier promotion on his CV, and it will be interesting to get an insight into the direction that the club want to travel in with the style of McSheffrey’s replacement.