Latest news: Birmingham City’s takeover situation – What is happening?

For Birmingham City and their supporters, the wait for a takeover of the Championship club goes on.

As far back as July, it was announced that a consortium headed by a boyhood Blues fan, businessman Paul Richardson, and the former Barcelona and Argentina striker Maxi Lopez, had exchanged contracts on a deal to allow them to complete the purchase of the club.

Given the frustration vented by Birmingham fans at the current ownership in recent months and years, that news will have undoubtely been greeted with a considerable amount of relief around St Andrew’s.

However, official confirmation of the sale from the Championship club themselves is still yet to be issued, meaning supporters are still having to wait to celebrate the takeover going through for the time being.

That is despite the fact that a statement issued by Birmingham in early September, insisted that work towards completing a change in ownership at the club, was ongoing.

It was then subsequently reported by The Daily Mirror earlier this month, that Richardson is expecting to be given the go-ahead to complete the purchase of the Blues for £35million, to be paid over a two-year period.

Again though, that is something that is so far yet to be confirmed, leading to TalkSport reported Jim White recently claiming that he had been told that the controversial former Watford Laurence Bassini was close to completing a deal to buy Birmingham, after previously being linked with the club last year.

So far though, that is another update that has yet to be met with any official confirmation or acknowledgement, from Birmingham City or the Football League.

However, Birmingham Live have reported that Richardson and Lopez remain unconcerned about those latest claims from Bassini, while also stating that the EFL have simply only confirmed that things remain ongoing with regards to the ownership of the club, with an apparent suggestion that progress on the issue is slow at the minute.

With that in mind, it seems that supporters of Birmingham City who are hoping for a takeover of their club, may have to play a waiting game for just a little bit longer.