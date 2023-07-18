Watford are considering a loan swoop for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Daily Mail.

The report believes the Northern Irishman isn't in Eddie Howe's plans for the 2023/24 campaign and could mean a second tier loan is on the cards.

The Hornets do have decent strength in depth in a number of positions, but quite a few players have departed as well. Valerien Ismael will be hoping to add some more faces to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Watford's new permanent manager joined at the end of last season, with Chris Wilder leaving the club following a 2-0 win on the final day of the 2022/23 season over Stoke City enough to end Watford's season in 11th place.

It was a disappointing campaign for Watford who had only just been relegated from the Premier League and were aiming to bounce back at the first time of asking.

There has been a major clear out of players this summer, as the Hornets have lost the likes of Joao Pedro, Andres Aguilar, Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, and William Troost-Ekong.

Watford have also seen Hamza Choudhury, Keinan Davis, Henrique Araujo, Kourtney Hause, and Hassane Kamara return to their parent clubs from loan, too.

The latter of which is why Lewis has been linked with a loan move to fill the left-back void in Ismael's defensive unit.

The Luton-born 25-year-old has decent pedigree at Championship level with Norwich City, but has played just 10 senior games in the last two seasons for the Magpies, and has stagnated massively in terms of his development.

Watford's transfer business 2023/24

So far, it has largely been uninspiring, with more quality heading out of the club than coming in.

In some ways, Watford needed a clear out, but the signings and replacements aren't the sorts that appear as though they are upgrades will transform Watford into a play-off team to improve on 11th place last season.

Lewis is emblematic of that, with a once promising career in much-need of revival. However, Watford don't have the time to be making reclamation project signings and need the quality additions to push on. Kamara was a big player for them and Lewis looks like yet another downgrade, should he join.

In fairness, Rhys Healey looks like a sensible free transfer addition from Toulouse, and looks like a player who could have an impact on the first-team immediately. Whereas, Jorge Cabezas is a prospect and it is unclear how he will transition from the Colombian top-flight to the Championship.

Tom Ince may well have been cheap, but giving a 31-year-old, who has declined over the last few years, a two-year deal with the option of a third is nonsensical and does not scream promotion ambition in 2023.

That is the total of their incoming business so far, and Lewis could be the next name through the door. He could well recapture his form from his time at Norwich, but it is likely to take time, given how long he has been out of regular first-team action. The Northern Irish international has had no rhythm or consistency to his career in recent years.

What more can Watford do?

Trimming the squad of excess and wages is one thing, but they still need to add more genuine class into the club, and have failed to do so thus far.

Of course, there is still time to make further additions in the market, but currently Watford look like a side resigning themselves to mid-table mediocrity once more in the Championship. It's time for them to start throwing their weight around and use some of the money raised from Joao Pedro to show some ambition in what is a highly competitive division next season.