Southampton winger Nathan Tella has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer.

Tella enjoyed an outstanding season on loan with Burnley last season, scoring 19 goals and five assists in 45 appearances to help the Clarets to the Championship title.

The 23-year-old was allowed to depart St Mary's temporarily by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in August, but there have been significant changes at the club since then, with the Saints being relegated from the Premier League and Swansea City head coach Russell Martin expected to take over.

With the Clarets and the Saints swapping divisions, rumours have been gathering pace about where Tella's long-term future lies and whether Vincent Kompany may look to bring him to Turf Moor this summer.

Tella signed a new long-term contract with Southampton last January, keeping him at St Mary's until summer 2025.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news on Tella's future.

What is the latest news on Nathan Tella's future?

Southampton valuation revealed

According to The Sun, the Saints will demand £15 million for Tella this summer.

The report claims that the high valuation may price Burnley out of a move for Tella, which could suggest that Southampton are keen to keep him.

The Saints are likely to receive significant funds for key players such as James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia over the coming months which may take the pressure off them to sell Tella.

Martin will know Tella's quality at Championship level and he would be a huge asset as he looks to mount a promotion push next season.

Burnley stance emerges

The Clarets are said to be "unlikely" to be willing to meet the Saints' valuation of Tella.

According to The Athletic, Burnley are keen to bring Tella back to Turf Moor this summer and talks have been held between the two clubs, but Southampton's asking price is proving to be a stumbling block.

Kompany will be reluctant to spend too much of his budget on one player this summer as he looks to upgrade his squad for the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the Clarets attempt to secure Tella's return.

What has Nathan Tella said about his Southampton future?

Tella was giving little away when asked about his future last month, but he did reveal that he was looking to returning to St Mary's for pre-season.

"I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season," Tella told BBC Radio Lancashire last month, quoted by the Southern Daily Echo.

"I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends and going on holiday with them, that’s it. It’s a very good question but one I don’t have the answer to right now."