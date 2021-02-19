Latest Millwall team news pre-Wycombe, what will the Lions XI look like tomorrow?

Gary Rowett has a number of injury worries ahead of Millwall’s Championship clash with bottom of the table Wycombe on Saturday.

The Lions might be looking to make it fourth straight league victories for the first time for nearly three years, but Rowett could be without a host of key first-team players.

Murray Wallace and Ryan Leonard are already unavailable due to foot and ankle problems respectively, whilst Jake Cooper and Kenneth Zohore have recently joined the injury list at The Den.

Cooper was forced off with a shoulder problem against Birmingham in midweek – with Rowett telling South London Press that the defender could miss the remainder of the campaign, whilst on loan West Brom Zohore is also facing a long spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

Meanwhile, Shaun Williams (toe) and Conor Mahoney (quad) are also expected to miss out for the injury-hit Lions, whilst January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld could return, according to South London Press, having missed the previous two matches following a hamstring problem.

Despite those number of absentees, the Lions boss isn’t likely to many too many alterations from the win over his former side on Wednesday.

If Rowett opts to continue with a back-three, then club captain Alex Pearce will replace Cooper, although against a side sitting rock-bottom of the Championship, another midfielder, perhaps Billy Mitchell or Kieftenbeld could come into the side – allowing Ben Thompson to push on into a more attacking role.