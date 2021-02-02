Latest Millwall team news pre-Norwich, what will the Lions XI look like tonight?

Millwall won’t be able to hand a debut to Deadline Day signing George Evans when they host Championship leaders Norwich City at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Evans made the permanent switch from Derby County on Monday, but the Lions confirmed that he wasn’t registered in time and will have to wait until the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in order to have the opportunity to make his Lions bow.

Besides Evans being unavailable, Rowett has a relatively full strength squad to face the Canaries, although Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are both unlikely to be involved after playing for the Under-23s yesterday.

Meanwhile, Murray Wallace also remains sidelined following a foot injury sustained in early January.

Rowett name an unchanged starting XI at Cardiff on Saturday, although the attacking likes of Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw, who’ve all been short of minutes in recent weeks, will be hoping to earn themselves a rare start.

The Lions boss is once again more than likely to stick with a back-three – which means Ryan Leonard should continue in the unfamiliar role in defence alongside regulars Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper.

Into midfield, Ryan Woods and Maikel Kieftenbeld should keep their places as will Jed Wallace, who was outstanding in the Welsh capital.

Moving forward, Ben Thompson and Kenneth Zohore have been supporting Wallace in attack in the last two matches, so it’s down to Rowett whether it’s a case of same again or he opts to freshen up his starting XI in what’s the first of seven Championship fixtures in February.