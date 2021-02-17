Latest Millwall team news pre-Birmingham, what will the Lions XI look like tonight?

Gary Rowett has a number of injury concerns ahead of Millwall’s game against his former employees Birmingham City tonight.

The Lions will be looking to make it seven Championship matches unbeaten against the Blues, but could be without a number of key players for the clash at The Den.

Rowett told South London Press earlier this week that Kenneth Zohore, who hobbled out of Saturday’s victory at Reading with a muscle problem, was waiting on scan results and admitted that “it didn’t look too bad”.

Meanwhile, Maikel Kieftenbeld, who joined the Lions from the St Andrew’s outfit last month, is rated as “touch and go”, according to the Millwall manager, after hobbling out of the Sheffield Wednesday win earlier this month with a knee problem which forced him to sit out the Reading game.

With Rowett’s midfield options once again limited, sticking with a back-three of Jake Cooper, George Evans and Shaun Hutchinson is likely – with Scott Malone and Mahlon Romeo, recently back in the side in place of Danny McNamara, occupying the wing-back roles.

If Kieftenbeld isn’t deemed fit enough, Ben Thompson could slip into a midfield-two alongside Ryan Woods, which could pave the way for Mason Bennett to make his first start since 2 January after netting the winner at Reading on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following two games on the bench, Jed Wallace should return the starting XI, leaving Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw all fighting for one spot upfront, providing Zohore isn’t available.

Shane Ferguson was also unavailable at the Madejski Stadium, whilst Murray Wallace and Ryan Leonard are both sidelined with foot and ankle injuries respectively.