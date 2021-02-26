Latest Millwall team news pre-Barnsley, what will the Lions XI look like tomorrow?

Millwall go in search of a tenth Championship game without defeat when they travel to highflying Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s team needed a last-gasp equaliser from George Evans to preserve their unbeaten record at Luton in midweek and move just six points behind the play-off places.

But the Lions boss is once again expected to be without a host of key names for the visit to South Yorkshire as he continues to deal with an injury-hit squad.

Murray Wallace (foot), Ryan Leonard (ankle) and Kenneth Zohore (ankle) will all definitely miss out for Millwall, although Rowett hinted earlier this week that defender Jake Cooper‘s campaign might not be over just yet following another shoulder problem sustained against Birmingham.

Meanwhile, ex-Blues midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld could return at Oakwell having missed the last four Championship matches with a hamstring problem.

Millwall looked leggy at Luton in midweek and with another game against Preston on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see Rowett freshen up his squad and make changes on Saturday.

Danny McNamara will be hoping to replace Mahlon Romeo at right wing-back, although the most likely alterations would see both Mason Bennett and Matt Smith, who made a positive impact off the bench at Kenilworth Road, replace Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw in the Lions’ attack.