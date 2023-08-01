Highlights Young Irish striker Aidomo Emakhu may leave Millwall on loan as minutes in the first team are limited. Interest from other EFL clubs has been confirmed by manager Gary Rowett, who believes a loan spell could be valuable for the player's development.

Millwall will be aiming to banish the ghosts of their horrific end to last season when the season gets underway at the weekend.

The Lions occupied the play-off spots for the majority of the second half of the season, and were always in and around the top six throughout - but a crumble towards the end of the season saw them hanging on by a thread. Even on the final day, a win over Blackburn Rovers would have been enough to propel them to the playoffs, and when they led 3-1, that seemed destined to happen.

But a Rovers' comeback allowed Sunderland to sneak in, losing 4-3 and breaking hearts across South London. But with the new season on the horizon, new boss Gary Rowett will have the chance to right his wrongs - and that starts with the window and the start of the season. Football League World takes a look at the latest news surrounding the Lions.

Irish starlet to leave on loan?

Gary Rowett says that young Irish striker Aidomo Emakhu has been attracting interest from elsewhere across the EFL in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined the Lions in January, having played a full season for Shamrock Rovers the season prior and making 34 appearances for the League of Ireland giants - and he even scored a late winner for the Hoops in a Europa Conference League game aged just 17.

Minutes are evidently hard to come by for the starlet behind Kevin Nisbet, Tom Bradshaw, and Duncan Watmore in the first-team and that could lead the Irishman away from the club temporarily - with Rowett claiming that his performances in the off-season have not done him the world of harm.

He told London News Online: “At the start of pre-season we probably had two or three good loan enquiries from league clubs and there was that thought of whether we let him go out and experience six months of football, which will be really valuable for him?

“What we would say is that he has done himself no harm, with his performances.”

Despite confirming the interest, Rowett added: "As we stand he will definitely be in our plans.”

Flemming’s former side come to haunt

Millwall’s preparations for the new season were not helped by a 2-1 loss at home to Zian Flemming's former club Fortuna Sittard on Saturday - with the loss bedding fans in with doubts over whether they can mount a play-off push ahead of the new season.

Tom Bradshaw’s strike gave the Lions the lead, but former Barcelona prodigy Alen Halilovic then squared the game, before Tijjani Noslin bagged the winner to leave fans going home slightly dismayed at the final pre-season game of the summer. It marks their first loss of July, granted - though despite winning against lower league opposition, they still drew with Charlton before the loss to the Dutch outfit.

Tom Bradshaw is destined to start for Millwall vs Middlesbrough

It's important not to read too much into pre-season but perhaps Rowett's men won't be heading to Middlesbrough with quite as much confidence as they'd like.

Current team and transfer news

Danny McNamara came back from injury against Fortuna Sittard, which was one positive for the loss against Flemming’s former side.

It means that he is in contention to play in the season opener vs Middlesbrough, whilst Kevin Nisbet, Casper de Norre, and Joe Bryan will also be aiming to complete their competitive debuts for the Bermondsey club. However, Rowett is not done there in terms of his transfer business. The Lions boss has claimed that he wants ‘one or two more’ in through the door before the end of the window as he aims to bolster his squad.

He said, via Southwark News: “We hope to get a couple more players through the door. It’s always this stage where as a manager you kind of want everything done – I’ve been saying that for seven or eight weeks – but it’s never realistic. I understand it’s never as easy as that.

“So in a positive sense if we can get another player in the door this week then fantastic but these last few to do are always a little bit tricky.

“It’s certainly not me stamping my feet as a manager but of course you want to improve the team all the time or at least try to improve the squad and that’s what we’ve looked to do since the end of last season.”