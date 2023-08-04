Millwall get their 2023/24 Championship season underway this weekend as they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Lions had a quite successful campaign last time out, as they were in and around the top six for the majority of the season but lost out on a play-off spot on the final day.

The club will be eager to put things right from last season and go one better, but as ever, that is easier said than done in the Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side have been busy in the transfer market, with Kevin Nisbet being brought in from Hibernian and defender Joe Bryan joining after being a free agent. They have been followed by Wes Harding and midfielder Casper De Norre.

As the club remains active in the transfer market and is preparing for their opening Championship game, here at Football League World, we have looked at all the latest news coming out of Millwall Football Club.

Rowett speaks out on Flemming's future

Millwall’s Zian Flemming is a player that has been attracting much interest in this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old only joined the Lions last summer, but in his first season in England, he exceeded many people’s predictions. The forward scored 15 goals and registered four assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

That form has attracted speculation surrounding his future, with Premier League side Burnley having four bids rejected for the Dutchman. While European outfits Lazio and Sevilla are also said to be sides keen on the 24-year-old.

There has been reports stating that Millwall will look to get around £13 million for Flemming, but with Millwall getting their Championship campaign underway soon, Rowett is confident of keeping their star man.

Rowett told BBC Sport: “As we stand there is going to be interest from Premier League clubs because he is a top-quality player.

"I believe he will be our player come the first game of the season. You can't have a player who has his first season in the Championship and scores 15 goals and then be surprised or disappointed that there is interest from elsewhere.

"We have to accept that. He'll have an opportunity to go and add to that. I think after another strong season he'll certainly have other Premier League interest along the way."

Sarkic signing announced

Millwall have announced the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Sarkic looked all set to re-sign for Millwall’s Championship rivals Stoke City, after his loan spell at the club last season.

But the deal broke down as personal terms couldn’t be agreed, which meant the Potters went and signed Mark Travers from AFC Bournemouth, a player Millwall also had interest in.

It is said that Birmingham City were also keen on signing Sarkic, who they have had on loan previously. But it was reported first by John Percy, that Millwall had won the race for a deal worth £1.2 million.

Gary Rowett reacted to the signing, telling the club’s official website: “He's a young goalkeeper, a great age and has huge potential. He's already an international as well.

"He's seen The Championship with Birmingham and Stoke City, and he has performed very well in that period. Both of those loans were unfortunately cut short for him through injury, but he showed enough in those times to make us see a player with huge potential.

"It's another young and hungry player coming into the squad - one which adds more quality as well."

Tom Bradshaw sets goal tally

Tom Bradshaw is destined to start for Millwall vs Middlesbrough

Bradshaw is expected once again to be an important player for Millwall in this new Championship season.

The 31-year-old has taken his game to a new level since joining the London club, having netted 40 times in 162 appearances.

16 of those goals came last season, as, along with Flemming, Bradshaw was crucial to Millwall's threat going forward. Last season was the player’s best goal return, and he is now hoping he can beat that record and help Millwall climb up the table.

Bradshaw told NewsAtDen: “Yeah definitely. As a striker you always want to score a lot of goals and help the team out.

“I would say we were successful last year, and hopefully I can repeat the same thing and try on push on even further this year.”