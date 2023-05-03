Millwall got back to winning ways with a crucial victory at Blackpool on Friday night, with several other results going their way since.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Gary Rowett’s side, and it had seemed as though they’d blown their play-off chance with a tough spell last month, but the dramatic win against the Seasiders was very welcome.

Promotion remains the aim for the Lions, and it would be some story for the Lions given their lack of resources compared to rivals in the league.

So, it will be a tense week ahead of the final day game against Blackburn, as the supporters dream of a top-flight return, but there are a few hurdles to overcome. Here we look at all the Millwall news going into the big game…

All eyes on Blackburn

This is a huge game in Millwall’s recent history, as they can book their place in the Championship play-offs by beating Rovers at The Den. Whilst there are many teams in the hunt for the top six, it’s clear for Millwall, if they win, they’re in.

Naturally, there are a lot of nerves and excitement ahead of the clash, and it has been confirmed that the game will be broadcast on Sky TV on the final day.

Blackburn’s draw with Luton last time out means they are also in the mix to finish in the play-offs, and they know a victory in the capital will see them finish above Millwall, even if it doesn’t guarantee a play-off place.

Like many final days, fans could be glued to their phones and radios to find out scores from elsewhere, but Millwall do have the luxury of controlling their own destiny.

Rowett likely to continue with a back three

The win at Blackpool was notable for Rowett deciding to change formation, going back to a three-man defence. And, whilst the fact they conceded two goals shows it wasn’t a complete defensive display, there were improvements, as backed up by the result.

And, speaking to London News Online, Rowett explained that he had been considering the switch earlier, as he indicated that’s the way they will line up for the visit of Jon Dahl Tommasson’s side.

“Sometimes a team goes through a little dip, and you have to come out the other side of it, that’s part of a season – isn’t it? Every team in the division, at some point, has had a little wobble apart from Burnley – theirs was at the start.

“I should have done it in the Wigan game, really. But sometimes there is that little bit of whether a five feels negative. It shouldn’t – it’s just a different formation. Luton play a five all the time and Sheffield United play a five, and they are going to finish second and third in our league. It’s how you play it and what personnel you play it with.

“They took it on really, really well. Some formations suit certain players a little bit better, that’s just the nature of it.”