Latest Middlesbrough stance emerges on Sam Morsy amid Ipswich Town interest

Championship side Middlesbrough will only sell midfielder Sam Morsy this summer if manager Neil Warnock knows he will be able to bring in a replacement for him, according to Teesside Live.

This latest update comes amid the East Anglian Daily Times’ recent report revealing Paul Cook’s side had made an enquiry for the Egyptian international’s services, ahead of a potential move in the final few days of the window.

The 29-year-old, who will turn 30 in the middle of next month, only sealed a move to the Riverside last September after joining from then-recently relegated side Wigan Athletic.

In his first season on Teesside, he made 31 appearances in the Championship for Neil Warnock and recorded six goal contributions in the process despite his role as a less attack-minded midfielder, becoming a valuable asset to Boro and continuing to play regularly this season.

So despite the Tractor Boys being able to seal high-profile moves for the likes of Conor Chaplin, Kyle Edwards and Tom Carroll this summer, all of whom are easily Championship-standard, a move for the 29-year-old would be another major surprise considering how much he appeared for Boro last term.

When you take into consideration the fact Boro want to finalise the Andraz Sporar deal and add another two players to their ranks on top of this after sealing Onel Hernandez’s arrival earlier today, bringing in the replacement midfielder Neil Warnock would want may be a step too far for the Championship side this window who have already been busy throughout the summer.

There are just over 48 hours to go until the transfer window closes in the UK, so any deal done now would need to be completed within that limited time period.

The Verdict:

For Ipswich Town, this would be an unbelievable signing and not just one that would benefit them this season, but also beyond that if they get back to the Championship.

If they are able to recruit him in the next couple of days though, this would mean they would have one less signing to make if they return to the second tier. And considering the calibre of players they have already managed to bring in, this arrival would simply continue their theme of building for the long-term.

Left-back Hayden Coulson, who arrived at Portman Road on loan from Warnock’s side earlier in the month, could potentially a key role in luring the Egyptian to Suffolk, something that could potentially happen with Middlesbrough seemingly not ruling out his potential departure.

It would be a strange decision to let him go this late in the window though, so this deal looks reasonably unlikely to go through at this stage. With the long-term project and finances the third-tier side are potentially offering though, you can never rule Ipswich out.

They have already brought in Rekeem Harper, Lee Evans and Tom Carroll this summer, but with Flynn Downes’ departure to Swansea City, the Tractor Boys may feel they can afford to recruit another player in the middle of the park.