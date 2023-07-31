Highlights The Boro squad may be facing injury issues with Chuba Akpom, Jonny Howson, and Josh Coburn expected to miss the game against Millwall.

We are now less than a week out from the start of the 2023/24 Championship season - with Middlesbrough hosting Millwall on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

The appointment of Michael Carrick proved the turning point for Boro last term as they highly-rated young coach took them to the play-offs in his first season in permanent management.

With a summer transfer window and full pre-season to work with his squad, Carrick will be looking to go one better this term by leading the Teessiders back to the Premier League.

That won't be easy given the Championship looks stronger than ever this term but Saturday's game should give us our first indication of what we can expect from the North East club in 2023/24.

Injury latest

Chuba Akpom, Jonny Howson, and Josh Coburn are all expected to miss Saturday's game against Millwall.

Carrick told The Northern Echo that the trio have not yet returned to training as they continue to recover from injury issues.

Originally asked about the fitness of Akpom (knee) and Howson in particular, he said: "We'll have to see.

"There is no hiding from it, they haven’t trained with the group yet, so we’ll have to make that assessment as the week goes on next week."

Carrick then revealed that Coburn, who suffered a knee injury during pre-season, was in a similar situation.

"He's the same timeline or there or thereabouts as Jonny and Chuba," he said. We'll just have to see how they get on this week the three of them."

While those three haven't 100% been ruled out just yet, they look likely to join Tommy Smith, Matt Clarke, and Anfernee Dijksteel on the list of players unavailable to Carrick on Saturday.

Ryan Giles revelation

Ryan Giles was open to rejoining Boro this summer before his permanent move to Luton Town went through, according to The Northern Echo.

The left-back starred on loan with the Teessiders last season but despite interest from the Riverside has joined Luton in a £5 million deal.

Frustratingly for Boro supporters, it has since been reported that Giles was open to re-signing for the North East club before he left Wolves to join the Hatters.

Striker search

Cameron Archer looks set to stay at Aston Villa but Carrick revealed last week that he is "not worried" about the striker situation at the Championship club.

He admitted that work still needs to be done to his squad but that they were willing to wait for the right deal.

The Boro boss told The Northern Echo: "We’re well aware of what work we need to do and how we need to improve the squad from our point of view. I’m not worried about it. We’ve got a good squad and some real talent within the group.

“As I’ve said, we’re looking to add to it and we’re looking to balance the group off. That’s just normal. Of course, we want everything done yesterday, that’s just how it is. But we’re patient enough to get the right things when they appear.”

West Brom comparison

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt has revealed that both Baggies boss Carlos Corberan and Carrick have had their sides watching Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton.

Mowatt was on loan at Boro last term but is back at The Hawthorns and part of the Spaniard's plans for 2023/24.

He told the Express&Star recently: "To be honest the style he wants to play is similar to Boro last year.

"We've watched a few clips on Brighton this season and when I was at Boro we watched a few clips on Brighton. We actually played Brighton too, I think that's the new way of playing now, everyone's looking at Brighton, who are playing some unbelievable football.

"It's similar to how it was at Boro and I've been training with that all of last year, so it's good for me with a similar style, I can come here and it's not too much of a big change."