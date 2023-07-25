Middlesbrough are continuing their preparations for the new Championship season.

Boro suffered heartbreak as they lost out to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, but under the guidance of Michael Carrick, they are expected to challenge for promotion once again.

There have been a number of changes at the club this summer, with the likes of Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Joe Lumley and Marc Bola departing, while loanees Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey have returned to their parent clubs.

Carrick has been active in the market, bringing in a host of new additions, including Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sammy Silvera, Seny Dieng and Jamie Jones and there is likely to be more to come over the next month.

Boro get their season underway with a home clash against Millwall on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we rounded up all the latest news from the Riverside Stadium.

What is the latest Middlesbrough news?

Boro eye Giles alternative

Middlesbrough had been keen to bring defender Giles back to the club this summer after his successful loan spell from Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Giles registered an impressive 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions from left-back to help Boro reach the top six.

But Carrick could be set to miss out on Giles, with the 23-year-old said to be closing in on a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town in a deal worth around £5 million.

Boro are now considering other options and according to TEAMtalk, they have held talks to sign Cambuur defender Alex Bangura.

The Sierra Leone international scored one goal in provided four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch outfit last season, captaining the side on a number of occasions, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Eredivisie.

Will Middlesbrough sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart this summer?

Boro are interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, but Southampton are currently leading the race for the Scotsman, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

Stewart has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, with manager Tony Mowbray admitting he would understand if the 27-year-old decided to move on.

"I don't know to be honest," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that.

"Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I knowhow influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

Stoke City are also keen on Stewart, but the Potters are "unlikely to go beyond £5 million" which could fall short of Sunderland's valuation, with the Black Cats reportedly demanding a "hefty fee".

Stewart scored 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in an injury-disrupted season last term and he will miss the start of the new campaign as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Smith injury blow

Middlesbrough are anxiously awaiting to find out the extent of the ankle injury suffered by defender Tommy Smith during the 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Spanish side Real Betis on Saturday.

Smith was stretchered off towards the end of the first half and he is due to be assessed to discover the severity of the problem.

It would be a huge blow to lose the 31-year-old, who was a regular last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

Boro do have Anfernee Dijksteel available to cover at right-back in Smith's absence, but the Dutchman has been largely overlooked by Carrick, so it would be no surprise to see them enter the market should Smith be sidelined for an extended period of time.