Having succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Rotherham United on Monday afternoon, Middlesbrough's position in the Championship table was confirmed as being fourth with one game left to spare.

Michael Carrick's side was suffering from numerous injuries and perhaps that took its toll as Hakeem Odoffin's second half strike secured all three points for the Millers and in-turn meant they were safe from the drop to League One.

Despite perhaps needing momentum on their side ahead of the play-offs, Boro have suffered back-to-back losses in the league and they welcome Coventry City to the Riverside Stadium next Monday, knowing that the Sky Blues are currently their opponents in the two-legged play-off affair.

Ahead of that contest, let's look at the latest news coming out of Teesside.

Crystal Palace keen on move for Chuba Akpom

Transfer speculation is perhaps the last thing Boro needed for any of their players ahead of the play-offs, but when you're a player in the form that Chuba Akpom is then it is inevitable.

The ex-Arsenal forward was recently named the Championship Player of the Season thanks to his sparkling scoring record, and according to TEAMtalk it is Crystal Palace who want to bring him back to London this summer.

The Eagles want to freshen up their centre-forward options and see Akpom, who will have one year remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium going into the summer if he doesn't pen a new one, and according to the report it is a move that Akpom would be keen on if it arises.

There was no rest for many of Boro's regular first-team players for the trip to Rotherham, with head coach Michael Carrick keen to have some sort of momentum going into the play-offs, but the rookie manager is currently hamstrung with some injuries to his squad.

Ryan Giles, Dael Fry and Aaron Ramsey were all missing from the squad, and in the pre-match warm-up he also lost Jonny Howson to injury.

Carrick revealed that the experienced midfielder had a pain around the back of the knee area which forced his withdrawal, whilst Giles suffered an injury in training in the lead up to the match which saw him miss the trip to South Yorkshire but could be back in contention for next week's clash with Coventry.

There was less positive news on Dael Fry and Aaron Ramsey though - the Aston Villa loanee is back with his parent club receiving treatment whilst Carrick was unable to give a time-frame on Fry's potential return.

Middlesbrough want to sign Cameron Archer permanently from Aston Villa

As reported over the weekend by The Sun, Boro are very keen to make Cameron Archer's loan spell from Aston Villa into a permanent one.

However, that will only be financially viable if Boro win promotion to the Premier League as the hierarchy at Villa Park value the England under-21 international at over £20 million.

Archer has been a revelation for Boro since his arrival in January, notching 10 goals and six assists in 19 matches as he has helped solidify Boro's standing in the play-off spots and has forged a clinical partnership with Akpom.