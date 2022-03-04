Latest Middlesbrough injury and team news ahead of Luton + Chris Wilder’s pre-match comments

Middlesbrough prepare to welcome Luton Town tomorrow in what is an important game at the top of the table. If the hosts were to overcome their opponents, they would go above them in the table and into a playoff spot.

Going into the game Middlesbrough look to have a mostly fit squad with no unexpected news.

Martin Payero was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after an ankle injury at QPR at the start of February. There were concerns over the player but luckily it wasn’t as bad as first expected and he did not require surgery.

He is expected to be back in action before the end of the season but for now, remains out on the sidelines.

Aaron Connolly missed out on Tuesday’s FA Cup game against Tottenham due to failing a late fitness test.

However according to the Northern Echo, the player is set to train today and therefore should be available for tomorrow’s game against Luton.

Riley McGree is another who failed a late fitness test on Tuesday but he is also in training and hopeful to be available for tomorrow.

Discussing their availability, Chris Wilder told the Northern Echo: “We’re hopeful that the two boys, Connolly and McGree, will train this morning. There’s a few tired legs, but we have to recover quickly.”

Despite their injury list not being too high, it’s clear that Wilder feels his team are starting to get tired due to a high volume of games recently. However, he is hopeful his team are able to recover quickly so he has choice for coming games.

He said: “We recovered quickly after the Old Trafford game into the Wednesday night game at QPR and then Derby, and that was a tough game.

“It’s going to be another tough week. These week snow will all be tough, and there’s a lot of emphasis going to be places on recovery, to be able to go again. That’s how it is, and everybody knows that.”

Due to their victory in the FA Cup that sees them through to the quarter finals of the competition, it is likely that we will see some squad rotation from Chris Wilder.

However, with such a big game tomorrow that could determine whether or not Middlesbrough make it into the playoffs this year, Wilder will be hoping he has maximum availability in an attempt to win this game.