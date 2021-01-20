Latest Michael Olise update could change Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool’s plans to sign midfielder

Reading moved up to fourth in the Championship table on Tuesday evening, as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Coventry City at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from Lucas Joao, Andy Rinomhota and John Swift saw the Royals pick up a deserved three points against Mark Robins’ side, who had Kyle McFadzean sent-off for a second bookable offence on 71 minutes.

But it wasn’t the perfect night for the Royals, with their talisman Michael Olise being forced off with 26 minutes remaining of the match through injury, after being brought down and landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Football League World’s Sam Rourke), Reading boss Veljko Paunovic issued a worrying injury update on Olise, by revealing that he could be out for the long-term.

Pauno on Olise's injury: 'It's a shoulder injury which has to be assessed tomorrow. It could be a long-time injury.'#ReadingFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) January 19, 2021

Olise has been a key member of the Reading squad this season, and has chipped in with four goals and eight assists in his 25 appearances for the Royals this term.

His strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool being just some of the Premier League clubs interested in landing his signature in the January transfer window.

However, if Olise is to be ruled out of action for a significant period of time, he could be set to stay with Reading for the short-term to receive treatment on his shoulder injury.

Reading are set to return to action this weekend, when they travel to Lancashire to take on Preston North End, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Royals at Deepdale.

Which club did Reading’s most expensive player departures sign for after life at the Madejski Stadium? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Who did the club sell Kevin Doyle to? Colorado Rapids Wolves West Brom Montreal Impact

The Verdict:

This could be a real blow to Reading’s promotion chances.

Olise has been nothing short of sensational this season for Veljko Paunovic’s side, and has played a starring role for the Berkshire-based team so far this term.

His injury will have been a real concern for the Madejski Stadium faithful, and it’ll be interesting to see how long he’s ruled out for.

However, it’ll be even more interesting to see if this injury worry sees clubs pull out of the race to land his signature before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.