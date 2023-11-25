Highlights Ipswich Town has had a fantastic start to the season, winning 75% of their games and holding an eight-point lead over third place.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, with Kieran McKenna’s side joint-top of the Championship after 16 games.

Most expected the Tractor Boys to do well after the way they won promotion from League One, but few would’ve expected them to have won 75% of their games, and, crucially, to be holding an eight-point lead over third-placed Leeds United.

Obviously, McKenna deserves the most praise for the remarkable rise, as he has built a stylish team that play high-intensity football, where every player knows their role.

However, he will be the first to acknowledge the support he has had from those above him, which has made all of this possible.

Ipswich's owners deliver on ambitious talk

Like many new owners, Brett Johnson talked a good game when the group he was part of bought Ipswich, as he vowed to restore the club to ‘its former glory’.

As we know, talk is cheap, but the signs so far are that Ipswich have struck gold with their owners.

Admittedly, things didn’t go to plan straight away, but the bold call to hand McKenna his first managerial role is one that has paid off spectacularly. Furthermore, they’ve backed the boss in terms of new signings, ensuring he has a competitive squad to deliver on his ideas.

It’s not just on the pitch where Ipswich are excelling, as the club has a brilliant structure in place.

The importance of having everything in place around a club is increasingly appreciated, as we see some top clubs in the country come in for criticism for how they operate, despite the resources at their disposal.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Yet, Ipswich moved quickly to ensure all the pieces to the puzzle were ready to be put together.

That included bringing Mark Ashton to the club, and he brought knowledge of the English leagues, having worked for Bristol City.

Mark Ashton discusses future Ipswich plans

And, he has been offering some exciting updates to fans about what the future holds, with the CEO explaining how the club plan to expand Portman Road and improve training facilities to ensure they fit the ‘world-class’ criteria the club are demanding.

Simply put, Ipswich fans are living the dream.

It’s not that long ago that the club was drifting along the road to nowhere. There was no investment in the team, they had dropped from the Championship to League One, and there was no real hope.

Attendances were hitting worryingly low numbers, and the days of even playing in the top-flight seemed a very long way away.

Now though, supporters have hope, and it’s all down to the owners and McKenna.

The aim in the short-term is clear. Ipswich are eight points ahead of the chasing pack, and there’s no denying there will be disappointment if they have to settle for a place in the play-offs this season, which shows just how far they’ve come.

But, perhaps the best thing about it all, is that it doesn’t feel like it’s Ipswich’s one and only shot at reaching the Premier League.

If they fall short this time around, you would expect Ipswich to go again, as everything is in place for Ipswich to kick on and on in the years to come - just as Johnson promised back in 2021.