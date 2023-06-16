Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is attracting interest from La Liga following Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

A number of Leeds' current players are not likely to be playing second tier football next season, with international football still on their minds, as well as the desire to play at the highest level.

There was a lot of excitement when the 26-year-old was brought in from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

His reputation remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit.

The Spaniard then made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February.

Here, we look at all the latest linking Roca with a move back to Spain.

Could Roca move to Betis?

Real Betis have been linked with a move for Roca recently, and Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs is imminent earlier this week.

Whilst some would argue Leeds would have preferred to pick up a fee for the midfielder, who cost an initial £10m when he signed last summer, it does at least free up wages.

This was explained by Phil Hay of The Athletic, he offered a raionale regarding the move:

Will there be an option to buy inserted in the deal for Roca?

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, La Liga side will hold an option to buy clause as part of the agreement with the Championship side.

The report states that Betis are also fielding interest in players of their own, with the likes of William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez, and Paul Akouokou all potentially set to leave the club.

Leeds would be losing Roca's wage from their wage bill whilst it could also mean that he has played his last game for the club, should Betis make the move permanent.

Could Girona hijack Roca's Betis move?

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net are now claiming that Betis face competition from Girona, a side majority-owned by the City Football Group.

They have stepped up their interest and are attempting to hijack the deal from Betis, with more cash available to them, too.

Their affiliation with Manchester City means they are potentially able to offer a better financial package to both Roca and Leeds.