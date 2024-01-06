Highlights Middlesbrough, under manager Michael Carrick, are likely to be active in the transfer window and looking to add fresh talent to their attack.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is attracting loan interest and the club is open to loan approaches for him.

Middlesbrough should consider signing Pellistri on loan to add depth and competition in the right-wing position, as he has shown promise and potential in limited appearances for Manchester United.

Middlesbrough are expected to be one of the busiest sides in the Championship in this transfer window.

The summer transfer window was an opportunity for Michael Carrick to stamp his real authority on this Boro team.

The club’s board backed him, with him bringing in 12 new players, but given the high turnover of players, Middlesbrough made a rather slow start to the season.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

In fact, it looked like it was going to be a very long campaign for them, but they stuck by Carrick and are now reaping the rewards as they look to finish in the play-offs once again.

Given they are still short of the top six and there are a lot of sides in the race this season, Carrick may be looking to add once again this month, especially in attack.

The club has scored 38 goals so far, but with their defence not being as strong, their goal difference is taking a hit. So, while he may be looking to improve his defence, Carrick may also want to add freshness to his attack and, therefore, should be very interested in the latest news regarding Manchester United and Facundo Pellistri.

Manchester United to allow Facundo Pellistri to leave on loan

It is expected this month that Manchester United will be looking to send some of their more fringe players out on loan, given they have no European football in the second half of the season.

One player who has struggled for regular game time this season is winger Facundo Pellistri and now, according to Manchester Evening News, he is attracting loan interest.

The report claims that the Red Devils are likely going to listen to loan approaches for the player this month, with their schedule not as compact.

Man United believe the player needs to play more regularly to aid his development, having just started four games since joining the club in 2020.

It is unclear what level of sides are interested in the Uruguayan or where Man United are looking to send him, but Middlesbrough should be a side to take note of and express their interest.

Middlesbrough should look to sign Facundo Pellistri on loan

As mentioned, Middlesbrough will probably be looking at freshening one or two places up in this window and an area they could do with more options in the right-wing.

The club’s only real option on that side is Isaiah Jones, and while he has done well this season, Carrick would arguably love a bit more competition on that side of the pitch.

Pellistri could be a man to do that, as he’s been limited to just 13 appearances for United during this season, but when he has featured, he’s shown glimpses of what he can offer going forward.

The 22-year-old has started one of the nine Premier League games he has played this season. During which time he has a goal expectancy of 0.72, with him averaging 0.4 shots per game and 0.2 on target per game, while he has 56% of successful dribbles this season, as per SofaScore.com.

Related Middlesbrough take interest in AFC Bournemouth player Kieffer Moore is believed to be on Boro's radar this month, although an approach may not be imminent.

Pellistri has grabbed one assist in the Premier League, with an expected assist of 0.39 after collecting 0.1 key passes. The winger has a pass accuracy per game of 81%, while he is also good at his defensive duties, averaging 0.1 interceptions per game with 0.6 tackles per game and has won possession 0.2 times, as per SofaScore.com.

The concern for Boro and Carrick would be that Pellistri has never played in the Championship, but it is likely that Manchester United will want him to stay in England if possible, and who better to send him to than Carrick, who worked with the player before.

Man United have benefited from sending players out on loan to the Championship before, and it seems now is the time for Pellistri to get his chance, and Middlesbrough seems like the perfect place for that.