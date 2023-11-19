Highlights Leeds United will lose their talented academy player, Finley Gorman, to Manchester City in a record-breaking deal worth £1.2 million.

The deal could potentially net Leeds up to £5 million, depending on long-term add-ons and incentives.

Gorman's departure highlights the disparity between elite clubs and the rest of English football, and raises concerns for Leeds and other EFL clubs about losing their brightest prospects.

Leeds United are set to lose one of their most exciting academy talents after it was revealed that talented youngster Finley Gorman is going to join Manchester City in a record-breaking deal.

The 15-year-old will cost the champions a seven-figure sum, thought to be the highest fee ever for a British player, so the Whites will be compensated for their academy talent, even if it may not reflect his true value in the years to come.

It was first reported nearly a month ago by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Gorman was attracting interest from City, who have signed up several talented youngsters from EFL clubs from all around the country in recent years to bolster their world-class academy setup.

Football Insider have since revealed that they believe the deal reached between the two clubs is a record-breaking one for a player of his age, and is worth a total of £1.2 million.

However, according to The Athletic, the attacking-midfielder's move to the Premier League champions could net the Whites up to £5 million, depending on long-term add-ons and incentives.

Leeds were always in a vulnerable position with a player like Gorman, given he is too young to sign a professional contract at Elland Road. Even so, it’s still frustrating for the club to lose one of their brightest prospects before he has a chance to break into the first-team, and has also set a worrying precedent for Leeds, as well as many other EFL clubs.

Should Gorman's departure from Leeds be a bigger concern?

For many years, the biggest and best clubs in the world have been hoovering talent from sides lower down the footballing pyramid at a young age, but not many have come with the frankly eye-watering figures like the deal for Gorman.

It speaks to his quality, having shone for Leeds' U-18 side already, but is an example of the disparity between the elite and the rest in English football.

Leeds are famed for their ability to continually produce young talent, from the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Alan Smith, and James Milner at the start of the millennium, to the likes of Lewis Cook, Kalvin Phillips, and Archie Gray in the last decade.

Gorman is one of many players interesting other top-flight clubs, who will go into an elite academy set up, and should still make it to a high level, given the quality of coaching and facilities available at a club like Man City now.

However, Archie's 14-year-old brother, Harry Gray, is another who has been suggested that City could be back at Thorp Arch to look at. He is also said to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

On one hand, it’s a great credit to the academy that they are producing players that the top clubs in the country are taking notice of. But, Leeds aren’t notoriously a club that wants to use their academy to produce youngsters for other clubs. They are not a side that needs to sell their starlets to keep things ticking over financially.

However, when offers like the one for Gorman come in, it's difficult for them to turn it down, even when knowing what he could become and the clearer pathway they have continually offered to first-team players for decades now.

The likes of Harry Gray and Charlie Crew could be next in line for a move before they are given a professional contract like Archie Gray received earlier this year. It's a major concern for the Whites if every player has a price down to the age of 14 or 15, and they are close to being powerless to stand in their way.

Gorman's deal is another example of the elite being able to take advantage of, and essentially bully, smaller sides into completing deals they would rather avoid. Leeds must stand firm with Harry Gray but know that there is very little they can do if Man City's interest firms up further down the line.