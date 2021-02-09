Latest Lincoln City team news pre-Hull, what will the Imps XI look like tonight?

Lincoln City travel to Hull City tonight in what is shaping up to be a huge game in the race for promotion from League One.

The Imps’ last visit to the KCOM Stadium came a week ago, when they won on penalties to book their place in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.

Tonight, they take on the Tigers knowing that a win would see them move six points clear of Grant McCann’s side with a game in hand.

Michael Appleton’s men are on fire in League One, winning six of their last eight games and losing only once during that time.

A win tonight would really signal a statement of intent, though, and here, we take a look at the latest team news from the Lincoln camp…

TJ Eyoma could be missing for the Imps tonight, after the full-back came off with illness in the midweek win over Gillingham.

Eyoma felt ill beforehand but a COVID test came back negative, however he was replaced by Regan Poole late on, with Appleton declaring the former “50/50” for tonight.

Eyoma looks set to be the only concern, though, meaning that the rest of the team could remain unchanged. Poole is likely to replace Eyoma, and the side that beat Gillingham by three goals to nil will remain the same.

Predicted Lincoln XI (4-3-3): Palmer; Poole, Jackson, Walsh, Edun; Bridcutt, McGrandles, Grant; Johnson, Hopper, Rogers.