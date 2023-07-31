It has been a busy summer at Leicester City for Enzo Maresca and co. so far as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League just two seasons after an FA Cup triumph, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Maresca's side have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City, and Mads Hermansen from Brøndby.

Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison have all left the club this summer and more departures are to be expected in the next month.

Leicester have further funds to work with, given that Barnes signed for Newcastle United last week for around £38 million and Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window for a fee of around £40 million.

However, despite the fact Leicester will continue to add players over the course of the next month, they still have plenty of talented players that will be among the best players in the second tier next season.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

With the season kicking-off this weekend for the Foxes, we have rounded up all the latest news from the King Power Stadium ahead of what Leicester fans will hope is the beginning of a new dawn under Maresca.

Stephy Mavididi move imminent

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between City and Montpellier for Mavididi's services, in which Leicester will pay €7.5 million (£6.4 million) for the Derby-born attacker.

Leicester have been "plotting" a move for Mavididi for some time, with Football Insider first breaking the news of their interest.

Pete O'Rourke revealed yesterday that "Mavididi has signed a five-year deal with Leicester City with the move set to be announced in the next 24-48 hours."

Grady Diangana interest emerges

Leicester are keen to add to Mavididi with another winger, in the form of West Bromwich Albion's out of favour attacker Grady Diangana.

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that there is interest in the 25-year-old winger on the Championship and the Premier League, in the form of Leicester and Burnley.

“Leicester and Burnley are among the clubs who are keeping an eye on Grady Diangana. Winger joined West Brom permanently in 2020.”

According to Ignazio Genuardi, the Toffees are set to prioritise the signing of the Nigerian following the failure to secure any of their alternative targets, such as Wilfried Gnonto, Moussa Dembele, and El Bilal Touré.

However, since then it has been revealed that Everton only have a "mild interest" in Leicester City's striker at this point and are yet to make an approach for the player, according to the BBC.

Football Insider believes the Toffees would need to fork out between £10m and £15m to lure the forward to Goodison Park. Everton signed Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season recently, but seemingly more attackers are required for Sean Dyche.