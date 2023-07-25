With just days to go until the Championship campaign gets underway, things remain very busy at Leicester City.

The Foxes take on Coventry City on the league's opening weekend, but before then, it seems as though there could be transfer business done, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Indeed, it looks a very busy period for Enzo Maresca and the Foxes, who will surely be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League given the significant funds they have invested in the likes of Harry Winks and Conor Coady this summer.

With that said, though, we thought we'd round up the most recent news surrounding the club at present.

Naturally, given the time of year, transfer rumours and stories dominate.

One of the most recent news stories surrounding the club pertains to Leicester City's race to sign Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer this summer.

Enzo Maresca's side were first linked with a move for Palmer earlier this month, but in Burnley and Brighton, face Premier League opposition to land him on loan.

Cole Palmer is a man in demand this summer.

Despite this, though, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Leicester City do remain 'in the mix' to land Palmer this summer.

Jacobs does not say how unlikely or likely this is, though, simply telling GIVEMESPORT: “I think Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also there.

"So, there is significant transfer interest, and Leicester will be in the mix there, but he will also have Premier League options.

"So, it will be intriguing to see what happens with that one.”

It will be interesting to see which route Manchester City opt to take with their young star.

Big money price tag placed on Wilfred Ndidi by Leicester

With Leicester being relegated, the club have had to face transfer speculation regarding a number of their players so far this summer, one of the latest being Wilfred Ndidi.

Indeed, the Foxes will not be allowing the Nigerian midfielder to go anywhere on the cheap this summer, that seems certain.

According to Mail Sport journalist Tom Collomosse, Leicester currently value Ndidi at close to £20 million.

This is the case despite Ndidi having just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Celtic had previously been linked, but that sort of valuation would surely be out of their reach given it would be a club record transfer.

Southampton remain keen on Hamza Choudhury

Last but not least, onto another Leicester midfielder in Hamza Choudhury, now.

Like Ndidi, he is also attracting interest this summer.

According to Sky Sports, recently relegated side Southampton are keen on the 25-year-old.

Choudhury spent last season in the Championship on loan at Watford and new Saints boss Russell Martin is reported to be a long-term admirer of his talent.

In a potential blow to Southampton and Russell Martin, though, Sky Sports News report that Leicester boss Enzo Maresca sees Choudhury as a key part of his plans for the upcoming Championship campaign.