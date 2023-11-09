Highlights Young players at Leeds United are benefiting from the opportunity to play regularly in the Championship and are improving week by week.

Joe Gelhardt, once considered a promising young player in the Premier League, has struggled to progress since Marcelo Bielsa's departure and a poor loan spell at Sunderland.

Gelhardt's future at Leeds is in doubt, with the club linked to other young forward players, suggesting he may need to move elsewhere to revive his career.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, arguably the one big positive for Leeds United was that young players on the fringes would be given more of a chance.

The demands of the top-flight means clubs are reluctant to throw youngsters in, which is understandable to a degree.

However, it’s a different story in the Championship, and there are many at Elland Road who are benefiting from that.

Archie Gray has become a regular under Daniel Farke this season, and whether it’s at right-back or in midfield, he is showing why he is so highly-rated, and you get the feeling it’s the start of a special career for the 17-year-old.

Crysencio Summerville made 28 Premier League appearances in the previous campaign, so it would be unfair to say this is his big break. However, unlike last season, he is now a key player for Leeds, and he is embracing that extra responsibility.

Elsewhere, Pascal Struijk has nailed down a starting spot in his preferred centre-back position, and Georginio Rutter is starting to show why the Yorkshire club made him their club-record signing.

So, whilst nobody at Leeds wants to be in the Championship, it could be exactly what so many of their players need at this stage of their career. They’re playing week in, week out, and they’re improving.

Yet, one man who you expected to blossom similarly, but hasn’t, is Joe Gelhardt.

Joe Gelhardt League Career Stats Since Joining Leeds (as of Nov 8) Season Division Appearances Goals 2021/22 (Leeds) Premier League 20 2 2022/23 (Leeds) Premier League 15 0 2022/23 (Sunderland) Championship 20 3 2023/24 (Leeds) Championship 5 0

Just a few years ago, the forward looked like one of the most promising youngsters coming through in the Premier League. He combined outstanding technical ability with a fearless attitude that made him difficult to stop.

Of course, there were areas he needed to improve, but the chaos of Marcelo Bielsa’s style seemed to be just what Gelhardt needed.

Since his departure though, the England youth international hasn’t kicked on.

A poor loan spell at Sunderland didn’t help, and the 21-year-old now finds himself way down the pecking order, to the extent he wasn’t even in the squad before a recent injury that has ruled him out anyway.

Given his age, you would be reluctant to write Gelhardt off, but the fact Leeds are linked with young forward players in Ali Al-Hamadi and Fabio Jalo suggests he is fighting for his future at the club.

Al-Hamadi, a striker, is the same age as Gelhardt, and you would presume Leeds would only bring him to the club if they thought he would push for the first-team, so it would limit Gelhardt’s game time further.

Even though Jalo is a more versatile forward, he would take up another attacking position.

Gelhardt signed a new contract with Leeds in 2022, committing his future to the club for another five years, which was an indication of the faith they had in the player back then.

So, it is a real surprise that he is now in a position where he is not making an impact, and there’s no denying his career has stalled big time.

If Leeds do pursue a move for another young attacker, it could be the final nail in the coffin for Gelhardt, who may need to go elsewhere to try and get his career back on track.