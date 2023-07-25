Planning in the transfer window is well underway for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, with plenty of departures already confirmed at Elland Road.

The Whites have already seen the likes of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Rodrigo, and Joel Robles complete permanent exits away for Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract in June.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca have all completed temporary departures away from the club for the 2023/24 season. Max Wober is set to be the sixth player to depart on loan once his loan move to Borussia Mönchengladbach is officially confirmed.

A managerial appointment has been made amongst all the chaos in West Yorkshire, during the middle stage of this summer, with two-time winner of the second tier with Norwich City being tasked with leading a promotion charge.

There remains to be many more changes behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners, 49ers Enterprises, and Farke. The futures of players such as Illan Meslier, Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville all remain unclear.

Leeds completed their first senior incoming thus far, in the form of versatile 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu, who has arrived at Elland Road on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. He joins on a four-year deal following several loan moves in England and abroad over the last few seasons.

Further incomings should be forthcoming to ensure Farke has the squad which is ready to fight it out at the top end of the Championship and bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Leeds' transfer window plans.

Karl Darlow move to Leeds imminent

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are now poised to land Inter Milan's Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu on loan, and that will take them out of the race for Darlow, who they had reportedly previously been close to signing.

And shortly after Radu's prospective move to the south coast was announced came the news of the Whites' advancement of Newcastle United's 'keeper, as Graham Smyth, Phil Hay, and Keith Downie have all confirmed that talks are ongoing and advanced to bring the experienced goalkeeper to Elland Road.

It appears Leeds will make the 32-year-old their new stopper under Farke, with Hull Live previously reporting that the Magpies want around £5 million for Darlow which in-turn also priced Hull City out of a move for their former loanee.

Leeds to rival Coventry for Milan van Ewijk

Leeds have now joined Coventry City in the transfer race for right-back Milan van Ewijk of SC Heerenveen, as reported by Dutch journalist Sander de Vries.

Coventry’s interest in the defender has been present for a while, but they now face fresh competition from one of their Championship rivals for the 22-year-old. Leeds currently have Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh covering at right-back, but both are in the final year of their deals at Elland Road.

It's also been revealed that Coventry have seen an offer rejected by the Dutch outfit for van Ewijk last week. While Coventry Live, have added that the Sky Blues have made two bids for the young defender, but despite Leeds’ interest, they remain in the race for the wing-back.

Leeds make Glen Kamara bid

Football Insider are reporting that the Whites have made a £5 million offer for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that the 27-year-old could yet be signed on top of Ampadu to bolster their midfield further. Leeds have seen Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, and Adam Forshaw depart, whilst Adams' future remains unclear.

According to journalist Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on Kamara of Rangers, who he first reported is valued by Rangers at around £5 million.

The latest report from Football Insider states that talks are at an advanced stage and 10 clubs are set to lose out to Leeds, who will soon sign the player for around £5 million.