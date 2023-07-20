Werder Bremen defender Lee Buchanan is attracting significant Championship transfer interest this summer.

Buchanan began his career with Derby County, scoring one goal in 75 appearances for the Rams before making the move to Germany last summer.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions to help Ole Werner's side to a 13th-placed finish in their first season back in the Bundesliga, but he failed to nail down a regular place in the team.

Buchanan has no shortage of suitors this summer and as speculation over his future intensifies, we rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding the defender.

What is the latest Lee Buchanan transfer news?

Werder Bremen stance revealed

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has revealed that there is interest in Buchanan this summer and admitted that the left-back could be sold, but only if the club can sign a replacement.

"In his home country, Lee has a good reputation. There are always clubs from England that show interest in him, even these days," Baumann told DeichStube.

"We still believe that Lee can be interesting for us in terms of sport or business.

"After the injuries to Mitchell Weiser and Felix Agu, we can't give up another winger without a replacement being signed first."

Swansea City interest

Football Insider claim that Swansea City are one of the clubs interested in Buchanan.

The Swans are in need of reinforcements at left-back this summer after the departure of Player of the Season Ryan Manning to Southampton and Buchanan and they are said to be keen to bring the England Under-21 international to South Wales.

Buchanan is currently away on Bremen's pre-season tour and the German outfit are thought to be in "no rush to sanction an exit this summer", but they could allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer.

According to WalesOnline, there is little prospect of an imminent deal and Swansea's interest in Buchanan is "tentative" at this point.

Michael Duff has been active in the market this summer after taking over at the Swansea.com Stadium, bringing in defender Josh Key from Exeter City, winger Josh Ginnelly from Hearts and striker Jerry Yates from Blackpool.

Birmingham City join the race

Birmingham City are also battling for Buchanan's signature, as per Football Insider.

The Blues are on the hunt for a left-back this summer and they have "registered their interest" in Buchanan.

It has been a busy summer at St Andrew's with Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Kojo Moyoshi, Siriki Dembele and Dion Sanderson all arriving and it seems that Buchanan is a target as John Eustace continues his rebuild.

Another Championship side to be linked with a move for Buchanan is Coventry City.

Jake Bidwell was a regular at left-wing back for the Sky Blues last season and they have also signed Jay Dasilva from Bristol City, so it is uncertain whether Mark Robins will pursue a deal for Buchanan.

But according to journalist Alan Nixon, Bidwell could be sold this summer, with Buchanan identified as a potential replacement.