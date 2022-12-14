Latest League One transfer news: Sheff Wed and Fleetwood eye Everton player, Callum Paterson/Hearts update, Oxford aiming to loan attacker

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see how much business is conducted by League One sides.

Regardless of whether a team is challenging for promotion, looking to secure a place in the play-offs or is facing the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle, January represents a great chance for managers to bolster squads by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Ahead of the next round of fixtures in this division, we have decided to take a look at the latest League One transfer news.

Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday eye move for Everton prospect

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday are both considering a loan move for Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Whereas the forward has yet to make a senior appearance for the Toffees, he has impressed at Under-21 level this season.

In the five EFL Trophy games that he has participated in for Everton’s youth outfit, Cannon has scored five goals and has also chipped in with two assists.

Portsmouth defender linked with move to Mansfield Town

Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman has emerged as a target for Mansfield Town ahead of the upcoming window, according to a report from The News.

The right-back has been limited to just one league appearance this season due to the presence of Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty.

Freeman previously worked under Mansfield boss Nigel Clough during his spells at Sheffield United and Derby County.

Owls boss Darren Moore breaks silence on Callum Paterson amid Hearts interest

Ahead of the Owls’ recent clash with Exeter City, Darren Moore revealed in his pre-match press conference that the club have yet to receive an official approach for Callum Paterson from Hearts.

A report from Football Scotland earlier this month revealed that Hearts were interested in bringing Paterson back to Tynecastle.

The forward netted a crucial equaliser for Wednesday at St James Park last weekend and remains a part of the club’s plans for the future.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley outlines Clark Robertson stance amid Derby link

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted in an interview with The News that he wants Clark Robertson to stay at the club past the expiry of his current contract.

A recent report from Football Insider suggested that Derby County were lining up a move for the defender.

Robertson has made 13 league appearances for Pompey this season and is expected to feature for the club in their clash with Milton Keynes Dons at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Oxford aiming to sanction loan move for attacker

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson revealed in the club’s latest fans forum (as cited by the Oxford Mail) that attacking midfielder Oisin Smyth is currently having a trial with an unnamed League Two club.

The U’s are willing to sanction a loan move for Smyth as they aim to further his development.

The 22-year-old has only featured on two occasions for Oxford this season and has yet to make a league appearance for the club.