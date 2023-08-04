League One clubs continue to complete transfer deals ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season this weekend.

Excitement is building ahead of the new season, with many managers forming the majority of their squads for a third tier campaign.

The window closes in just under a month's time, which is bound to only increase speculation rumours over the future of players in the third tier, particularly those playing for the relegated sides who want a move back to a higher level.

How clubs operate in the market will have a huge impact on the final standings, and many fans and pundits are already formed their predictions for the new season.

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier, as we count down to kick-off for the division this weekend.

Wilson re-signs for Port Vale

James Wilson was once a prodigy for Manchester United, scoring three goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League, but he eventually fell by the wayside at Old Trafford.

In the last few years, Wilson has been at Salford City and then Port Vale, the latter of which he spent two years with before departing earlier this summer.

However, in a twist of fate, the 27-year-old striker has re-joined the Valiants on a deal until January with head coach Andy Crosby in desperate need of depth in attack.

Barnsley set to land French defender

Barnsley's £3 million sale of Mads Andersen to Luton Town has left a bit of a hole in Neil Collins' back-line, but his side are now set to bolster that area on the eve of the new season.

According to a report from the Barnsley Chronicle, the Tykes are on the verge of completing the signing of 23-year-old centre-back Mael de Gevigney, who currently plys his trade for French third tier side Nimes.

Nimes were relegated from Ligue 2 last season and with De Gevigney now in the final year of his contract, Barnsley are set to strike a deal in what you would imagine is a permanent move at a cut-price.

Blackpool and Derby tussle for Waghorn

Derby County and Blackpool are both interested in signing free agent Martyn Waghorn, with the Seasiders thought to be leading the race for the forward.

The 33-year-old is without a club after leaving Coventry City when his deal expired earlier this summer, and Waghorn had been training with his former side Derby as he looks to earn a contract.

However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has provided an update on Waghorn’s situation, with fellow League One side Blackpool looking pip the Rams to his signature, he said: "Derby and Blackpool both interested in a deal for free agent Martyn Waghorn, who left Coventry in May."

Target man Smith on Derby radar

Paul Warne wants to reunite with ex-Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, as Daily Mirror journalist James Nursey revealed that he is the ‘primary target’ for Derby this summer.

Rob Dorsett has explained that Waghorn and Smith could both be signed but their priority is the Sheffield Wednesday striker, he said: "Derby also in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over Michael Smith, and unlikely to sign two strikers, so Blackpool hopeful they can steal a march with Waghorn.

"Derby MAY sign two strikers, but Blackpool hoping to sneak a deal with Waghorn while the Rams focus is primarily on Smith."