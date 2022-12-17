Latest League One transfer news: Hearts manager reiterates Callum Paterson interest, future of Derby striker addressed, Cowley looking to move players on

League One clubs are preparing their transfer business with the January transfer window fast approaching.

It’s the perfect chance for sides to improve their squads as they look to fulfil their objectives for the season, whether that be chasing promotion, consolidating their third-tier status or trying to avoid relegation to League Two.

It’s an important month that could define a season with clubs needing to make big decisions regarding players’ futures.

There have been links already, so we’ve decided to take a look at the latest League One transfer news with just a matter of weeks left until the window opens.

Derby County manager Paul Warne not considering recalling striker from loan spell

Warne has admitted that he isn’t considering bringing back Jack Stretton from his loan spell at Carlisle United.

There has been speculation surrounding the loanee’s immediate future with Warne considering bringing the youngster back to the club.

However, Warne is now not seriously considering recalling Stretton with the youngster needing regular game time to develop.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the prospect, Warne said: “I think he’s doing well.

“He’s scoring goals and playing games then realistically if I’m to bring him back and not to play him then he’s developing better playing games without a shadow of a doubt.

“Currently it isn’t something that I’m strongly considering although it is always in the back of my mind.”

Hearts boss confirms interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson

Hearts manager Robbie Nielsen has confirmed his interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson.

Paterson’s deal at Hillsborough is set to expire at the end of this season, it was recently reported that Hearts are keen to re-sign the 28-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.

Nielsen managed Paterson at Hearts between 2014 and 2016, and would seemingly be open to reuniting with the attacker.

Speaking to The Daily Record about those links with the Sheffield Wednesday man, the Hearts boss said: “He’s a player that we’re looking at at the moment, as we’re looking at a number of players.

“We don’t want to fully commit on one. We will add to the squad, but we’ll also move a few players on just to get the squad size down as well.”

Danny Cowley suggests “one or two” players will need to leave Fratton Park

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has suggested the squad might need reshuffling if he is to secure his targets for the January transfer window.

Cowley’s side are looking to push for a place in the playoffs this season and are one of a number of clubs vying for a top six finish. Adding to his side in January will be an important step in helping the former Lincoln and Huddersfield manager achieving his objectives.

But it seems there will need to be departures from his squad first. Speaking about his side’s plans for the January market, the Pompey boss told The News: “We know exactly what we need and what we want.

“But to get exactly what we need and what we want, there’s always going to be a need for probably one or two to go the other way because you always want to work with a balanced group and really competitive group.

“In terms of the current players we have, we’re in quite a good position with them in terms of the contract situation.”