Latest Kyril Louis-Dreyfus decision indicates the new club strategy for Sunderland

Newly-confirmed Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is already making big changes at the Stadium of Light after opening up a new role at the club which focuses on analysis and data.

The 23-year-old’s takeover of the Black Cats was finally confirmed yesterday by the EFL after a protracted saga, having had the deal agreed ‘in principle’ since Christmas Eve.

The son of former Marseille majority shareholder Robert Louis-Dreyfus, Kyril has spent plenty of time in England before he decided to purchase the Wearside club, having attended the Richmond International Academic & Soccer Academy (per The Sun) a few years ago.

And he’s finally decided to take the step into actual ownership, with departing key figure Stewart Donald staying on the board at Sunderland but in a minority role, along with Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori.

Louis-Dreyfus is the money man now though, and he’s already making some big changes to the club structure.

The appointment of Kristjaan Speakman as Sporting Director in December was the first sign of Louis-Dreyfus wanting to move the club in a new direction, and he is now looking to appoint a ‘Head of Analysis and Data’ to the club.

Quiz: Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

More and more clubs are now getting into analytics, with Luton Town recently hiring Jay Socik after he gained a good following on social media for his insight into the analysis of players and teams.

And it seems as though Sunderland are going down this route as well which seems to be a way of modernising clubs.

The Verdict

According to The Sun’s profile of him, Louis-Dreyfus is an avid Football Manager gamer, which may explain him wanting to work with an analytics person at the club.

This is the way a lot of clubs are going though – some see it as being an Americanised thing but analytics and data in the professional game is becoming a lot more common across Europe.

From the job description it doesn’t look like it will just be potential new signings that will be driven by the data, but all aspects of the club, so it’s definitely something new for the Black Cats but Louis-Dreyfus has a clear vision and he’s going to implement it.