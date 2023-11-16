Highlights Sunderland extends unbeaten run with win over Birmingham City, currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Winger Patrick Roberts signs new contract until 2026, a huge boost for the club.

Roberts has been influential in Sunderland's promotion and remains a key player, alongside Jack Clarke, in their pursuit of another top six finish.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats missed out on promotion as they were beaten by Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals last season, but they look set to be among the top six contenders once again in the year ahead.

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday, and they head into the international break sitting sixth in the table.

There was further good news for Black Cats fans on Monday night as the club announced that winger Patrick Roberts had put pen-to-paper on a new contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

Roberts has been with Sunderland since January 2022, and he expressed his delight after committing his future to the club.

"I’ve enjoyed every moment of being here and I’m delighted to get the deal done. The supporters have been great with me and it’s been an enjoyable journey so far, and long may that continue. Sunderland is a huge club with huge expectations – I can’t wait for the next few years together and hopefully we’ll have more success along the way," Roberts told the club's official website.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman is pleased to have tied Roberts down to a new deal, and he believes there is plenty more to come from the 26-year-old.

"Patrick has been at the heart of our progress throughout the last two seasons, and he has grown into an important member of our group. He possesses some elite qualities and at the age of 26, we firmly believe he can continue to develop, improve and evolve. We are really happy that he has signed a new deal and his commitment to the Club not only signifies his belief in our progression, but also our constant pursuit to improve," Speakman told the club's official website.

New Patrick Roberts deal is a huge boost for Sunderland

It is a huge coup for Sunderland to convince Roberts to sign a new contract at the club.

Roberts played an integral part in the Black Cats' promotion from League One in 2022, and he seamlessly made the step up to the Championship last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

The winger has provided just one assist in 14 appearances this campaign, but despite his lack of goal contributions, he remains an integral part of Tony Mowbray's side and has put in a number of impressive performances.

Roberts' contract was due to expire next summer, and there had been doubt over his future this summer, with Southampton having a £5 million bid rejected at the end of the transfer window.

Journalist Darren Witcoop claimed that the Saints were continuing to monitor Roberts ahead of the January transfer window, and Sunderland fans may have been fearing the worst after striker Ross Stewart made the move to St Mary's on deadline day, so it is a big statement from the club to secure his future.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Roberts has reignited his career on Wearside after a number of disappointing loan spells during his time at Manchester City, and there is no doubt that, on his day, he is one of the most dangerous players in the Championship.

With Roberts on the right and Jack Clarke, who has scored nine goals so far this season, on the left, the Black Cats will certainly cause problems for opposition defences.

If the club can keep hold of Clarke and bring in a prolific striker in January, they will be in a strong position to achieve another top six finish.