One area of the squad Daniel Farke must address through pre-season at Leeds United is his goalkeeping union.

Having been relegated from the Premier League with the leakiest defence across the 2022/23 campaign - shipping 78 goals - this is an area of concern for the new Whites boss. Illan Meslier's future remains up in the air, and the club are looking for reinforcements after experienced back-up keeper Joel Robles departed the club earlier this week upon the expiration of his deal.

One man that has been linked with a move to Elland Road for a number of weeks now is the experienced Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Having fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park, the 32-year-old looks set for a new challenge this summer after impressing on loan at fellow Yorkshire outfit Hull City in the second half of last season.

The Tigers were one of a host of Championship clubs linked with Darlow, but City head coach Liam Rosenior was quick to state: "I don't think Karl is someone that will be joining us," due to Newcastle's demands.

This was alongside Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, but with Boro acquiring both Seny Dieng and Jamie Jones, they have ended their pursuit. In recent days, the most concrete interest for the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has come from the West Yorkshire side.

However, it seems that Leeds may have to turn their attention to other targets, as FLW brings you the latest on this transfer saga between the Whites and AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth holding talks with Darlow

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph states that Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth have opened talks with Newcastle for a deal for Darlow, who, despite his departure links, has featured against both Gateshead and Rangers for Eddie Howe's side in pre-season and has been pictured with the squad ahead of their Premier League Summer Series tour in the United States.

However, when it comes to his chances of competitive football for the Geordies next season, it would take an extraordinary chain of events to occur if Darlow was to feature ahead of established first choice Nick Pope and his deputy Loris Karius. Therefore, it is understandable as to why Newcastle are willing to see the 32-year-old depart St James' Park, despite still having two years left to run on his current contract.

New Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is said to have given the move his official approval, as talks look set to continue between the two clubs over the coming days for a fee said to be in the region of £5m. The Northern Echo also report that Howe could give Darlow permission to leave his pre-season camp to agree personal terms if the initial deal is agreed soon.

How does this impact Leeds United?

Leeds are not fully out of the race to secure the experienced goalkeeper's services. However, the step-up in interest from a Premier League club makes it more challenging for the club to turn his head.

The Whites have also been linked with Bayern Munich shot stopper Alexander Nubel, who like Darlow is of interest from top-flight clubs in his own country in the form of VFB Stuttgart, who are preparing a 'second offer' for the 26-year-old, according to German outlet Sport1.

Farke will have to figure out a solution to this issue fast, as it could only prove detrimental to Leeds' preparations ahead of the opening match of the season against Cardiff City.