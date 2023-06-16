Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to step up their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign in the coming weeks.

As is the case for all the sides set to compete in the Championship next season, the Owls are now free to purchase and sign players on loan as the transfer window officially opened earlier this week.

Wednesday could potentially boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second tier if they secure the services of some classy operators.

Owls boss Darren Moore will also be keen to retain the services of key members of his current squad.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move away from Hillsborough is Josh Windass.

Wednesday recently decided to take up an option in Windass' contract which has extended his stay until the summer of 2024.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news regarding the attacker.

What is the latest Josh Windass transfer news?

Southampton interested in making a move

According to The Star, Southampton are interested in making a move for Josh Windass.

It is understood that the Saints have been tracking Windass since January, and could opt to try and bolster their attacking options by swooping for the 29-year-old.

Due to the fact that Wednesday recently extended Windass' stay, Southampton will have to submit a sizeable offer in order to test the club's resolve this summer.

Wednesday will unquestionably be keen to retain the services of Windass, who provided an impressive total of 23 direct goal contributions in all competitions last season.

Will Wednesday sell Windass?

Making reference to Southampton's interest in Windass, former Owls player Carlton Palmer recently admitted that he does not believe that Wednesday should part ways with the attacker in the current window.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "It is reported that Southampton are keen on signing Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday.

"He played 42 games for the Owls last season in all competitions, netting 16 goals - 12 in the league.

"I know Josh played exceptionally well against Southampton in the EFL Cup this season and that may well have sparked their interest in him, but at 29, Josh is coming into his prime, he's just kicked into another year (in his contract) at Sheffield Wednesday.

"And I can't see why Wednesday would entertain any overtures for one of their best players given their ambitions are to get promoted as well."